A project that could forever change Times Square divides New Yorkers

NEW YORK.- Times Square, the famous intersection of the city of New Yorkcould hardly be considered lacking in attractions. It has dozens of Broadway theaters, swarms of tourists, costumed characters, and noisy traffic, all vying for space with office workers who work in the area.

Now one of the city’s biggest commercial developers is proposing something Times Square doesn’t have: a gleaming Caesars Palace casino at its center.

People walk through the streets of Time Square SPENCER PLATT – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The developer, SL Green Realty Corporation, and gaming giant Caesars Entertainment are actively trying to recruit local restaurants, retailers, and construction workers to join the a pro-casino coalitionas the companies aim to secure one of three new New York-area casino licenses approved by state lawmakers earlier this year.

The proposal has huge implications for Times Square, the symbolic and economic heart of the American theater industry, and a key part of the city’s office-driven economy. Although foot traffic in Times Square has returned almost to 2019 levels over the past few weekends, theatergoers and office workers have been slow to re-embrace a neighborhood where violent crime has risen.

Overall attendance and box office receipts on Broadway lag far behind pre-pandemic levels, and there is considerable anxiety within the industry about how changes in commuting patterns, entertainment consumption and the global economy will affect their health. long-term.

A casino in Times Square faces significant obstacles. There is already a competitive bid for a casino in nearby Hudson Yards from a couple of other gaming and real estate giants, Related Companies and Wynn Resorts.

And with casino offerings also taking shape in Queens and Brooklyn, there is no guarantee that the New York State Gaming Commission will put a casino in Manhattan, let alone Times Squareone of the most complex logistical and economic regions in the world.

Few things change in Times Square without notice or protest. When the city installed pedestrian plazas in the area more than a decade ago, the move was widely condemned and even ridiculed by late-night talk show hosts, before finally being accepted as an innovative foray into urban design. When the neighborhood’s army of costumed characters became notorious for their aggressive ordering of food, the city restricted them to designated “activity zones,” raising free speech concerns.

Now, critics are concerned that the installation of a casino at 1515 Broadway, the SL Green skyscraper near West 44th Street, alter the character of a neighborhood that cannot afford to regress into its seedier past, and further overwhelm an already saturated area.

A sign reading “Gun Free Zone” near Times Square, on August 31, 2022, in New York City.

In a copy of a letter requesting support for the casino, which was obtained by New York Times, the companies promised to use a portion of casino revenue to fund safety and sanitation improvements in Times Squareincluding the deployment of surveillance drones.

However, the idea of ​​a casino has already found an influential opponent: the Broadway League, a trade association representing theater owners and producers. On Tuesday, the league sent an email to its members saying it would not welcome a casino in the neighborhood.

“The addition of a casino will overwhelm the already densely congested area and endanger the entire neighborhood, whose existence depends on the success of Broadway,” the league said in a statement.. “Broadway is the key engine of tourism and risking its stability would be detrimental to the city.”

The times square congestion it’s both a closely guarded sign of vitality and a potential irritant, particularly for workers and theatergoers, who sometimes cite the crowds and cacophony as reasons to stay away.

For New York, Times Square is a major financial engine: The city relies heavily on tourists who spend money in the neighborhood’s hotels, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.

There are many indicators that Broadway continues to struggle: several productions, including The Phantom of the Opera, which is the longest-running Broadway show in history, and a strange bond, which won this year’s Tony Award for Best Musical, closure plans have been announced.

Last week, there were 27 shows on Broadway, which were seen by 225,731 people and grossed $29 million; in the comparable week of October 2019, before the pandemic, there were 34 shows in theaters that were seen by 286,802 people and grossed $35 million.

However, the Actors’ Equity Association, the union that represents actors and stage managers, is among those who support the casino offersuggesting a contentious path for a proposal that will face a lengthy approval process.

Broadway show posters appear outside the Richard Rodgers Theater

“The developer’s proposal for a casino in Times Square would be a game changer that would increase security in the Times Square neighborhood with more security personnel, more sanitation equipment and new cameras,” Actors’ Equity said in a statement. “We applaud the developer’s commitment to making the neighborhood safer for art workers and members of the public alike.”

The latent tensions between local power brokers, months before the formal bidding process has even begun, portend the fight ahead for developers hoping to cash in on what could become the most lucrative gaming market in the country, at a time when traditional office-using tenants have become scarcer.

A state committee formed this month to review casino applications said the process would open Jan. 6, and no determination would be made on locations. “until sometime in late 2023, at the earliest.”

In their letter seeking support for the casino, SL Green and Caesars said gaming revenue could be used to more than double the number of “public safety officers” in Times Square and to deploy surveillance drones.

The letter said that a new casino would lead to over 50 new AI camera systems “Strategically placed throughout Times Square, each capable of monitoring more than 85,000 people a day.” The security plans were developed by former New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, according to SL Green.

“As New Yorkers, it behooves us to continue to make sure Times Square is up to date and It doesn’t go back to what I would call the bad times from the ’70s or early ’90s,” said Marc Holliday, CEO of SL Green. “And we all remember what that was like, as far as crime and, you know, open drug use.”

It is expected that the casino includes a hotel, a wellness center and restaurants, just above the Broadway theater that hosts the musical of The Lion King and very close to the place where the New Year’s ball falls.

Pedestrians pose for photos in Times Square

Earlier this year, the state authorized up to three casino licenses for the New York region. Lawmakers have touted the jobs, tourists and tax revenue a casino would attract, citing the fact that bidding for each license will start at $500 million.

Two existing “racetracks” (racetracks with slot machines, but no dealer) are considered prime candidates for two of the three licenses: Genting Group’s Resorts World New York City in Queens and MGM Resorts International’s Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY.

Many of the country’s leading casino companies are participating in the competition for the third license. New York Mets owner Steven Cohen has been talking to Hard Rock about a casino near the baseball team’s stadium in Queens. Las Vegas Sands has been finalizing plans for its preferred casino location in the area, and Bally’s Corporation has been looking for a development partner.

Wynn’s proposed casino would be in the undeveloped western portion of Hudson Yards, which was supposed to be completed in 2025 and would include residential units and parks. Related, the promoter of Hudson Yards, has said that it plans to fulfill all its previous commitments in terms of housing and public spaces for the area.

In a private document obtained by the TimesWynn, and Related wrote that Hudson Yards, near the Javits Center, it was the ideal place to attract “high-end” guests for a casino complex.

“Because it appeals to high-end gaming consumers, Wynn is able to dedicate less than 10% of its resort space to gaming, and yet generate significant income for this concept and tax benefits for municipalities”, says a slide of the document.

The document also includes photos of a man-made outdoor waterfall and of a couple enjoying a cocktail while watching an animatronic frog holding a cigarette, apparently from Wynn’s “Lake of Dreams” show.

In their cover letter, SL Green and Caesars said that the casino was a “Unique opportunity to once again consolidate Times Square as the largest entertainment area in the world.”

The community support it is an integral ingredient in getting state approval for a casino license.

The “influence and weight of the Broadway League, as well as its understanding of what theatergoers want, are crucial to the future of Times Square, and if they oppose this proposal, I don’t see how it can go aheadsaid Brad Hoylman, a state senator representing the district that encompasses Times Square.

But Andrew Rigie, president of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents the city’s restaurants and bars, said the group would support a casino in Manhattan if it used local restaurant operators or provided vouchers for nearby restaurants. One of the main questions surrounding the economic impact of casinos is whether they encourage patrons to stay and eat inside the building, which could hurt surrounding businesses.

Alan Rosen, owner of Junior’s Cheesecake, a restaurant chain with locations in Times Square and at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, said he wasn’t worried.

“I don’t see it going to harm my business”, said. “Look at Vegas. What do people do? To eat. They go to shows. It’s much more than gambling today.”

By Dana Rubinstein, Nicole Hong and Michael Paulson

New York Times

