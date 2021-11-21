a promising but not perfect shooter

A week ago we left the battlefields of Battlefield 2042 with the promise of returning soon (to find out more here are our first impressions of Battlefield 2042), to better explore some of the aspects that they had not had the opportunity to delve into properly during the review event organized by Electronic Arts. Among the open points was obviously the tightness of the network infrastructure in the face of the onslaught of day one, as well as a large range of uncertainties related to some of the problems encountered with the test build.

After several days of exchanging pleasantries with thousands of digital guerrillas, crawling in the mud under a flaming web of bullets, we can finally confirm that Battlefield 2042 is one of the best manifestations of the concept of “total war” which in fact represents the column. carrier of the Electronic Arts series. Unfortunately it is also about one of the most disorganized iterations of the saga, which moves between brilliant finds and coarse stumbles.

A war full of ups and downs

From the very first sortie in the warlike embrace of one of the two main modes (Conquest and Breakthrough), it is impossible not to perceive a movement of pure excitement, a sense of pleasant overwhelm at the sight of battlefields teeming with soldiers and vehicles of all kinds.

The doubling of the forces in the field (128 users on PC and next gen console) obviously plays a key role in the emotional and playful definition of the offer, which sees troops making their way through a concert of explosions and ballistic exploits, at the center of theaters of war modeled to enhance the strategic and collaborative profile of the gameplay. At its best, in short, Battlefield 2042 reaffirms DICE’s talent for building intense and all-encompassing war experiences, and reveals the full potential of what could have been one of the best chapters of the saga. A conditional which, in this case, unfortunately implies the presence of problems capable of affecting the overall quality of the proposal, as spectacular as it is strewn with imbalances and lightness. In our last article, for example, we pointed out how the level design was one of the most remarkable aspects of Battlefield 2042, able to properly support both the expansion of the armies and the changes made to the structure of the modalities, but after accumulating a few more hours among the warlike scenarios of the title, we are forced to correct the shot by specifying that it is not a question of a consideration of absolute value.

This is because not all maps included in the launch package prove to be equally effective, especially in relation to the peculiarities of the different game modes. Due to its structural characteristics, the urban scenario of Kaleidoscope is, for example, much less enjoyable in Breakthrough mode, especially when playing the role of attackers. This is because the last lines of defense are usually placed on the roof of one of the skyscrapers in the center of the map, which at the same time can turn into a practically impregnable fortress.

The Frostbite showBattlefield 2042 marks the debut of Frostbite 4, the latest iteration of the engine that has always represented the technological heart of the DICE series. As usual, the overall performance of the graphics sector is more than convincing, although the qualitative gap with the last chapter is not particularly large, probably due to the cross-generational nature of the production. The most consistent improvements can be seen on the side of the lighting system (especially by activating ray tracing for environmental occlusion) and of the effects, especially when the map is overwhelmed by one of the meteorological scourges that, from time to time, arrive at redefine the balance of the battlefield, with significant consequences on a playful level. While the release of the dedicated drivers did not alter the performance profile of the game that much (however solid), after the update we no longer noticed some of the downturns encountered previously. Said this, the title still shows a fair number of bugs and glitches, which we hope will be eliminated soon.

Overall, it would have been more appropriate to reshape the game arenas according to the specific needs of each mode, and pay more attention in the testing phase. On the same notes, the sizing of the battlegrounds can significantly alter the pace of the battle, which sometimes moves with an excessively inhomogeneous rhythm. This with the complicity of a not always optimal distribution of the structures and reference points around the maps, which also show significant bending in terms of artistic direction. It is worth reiterating that Battlefield 2042 is still a title that can deliver a hail of moments of exceptional intensity, when all the pieces of the gameplay find their right place and let the furious essence of its playful core emerge. Even in these situations, however, it is difficult to overlook the significant balance problems that currently afflict production. Imbalances affecting both the vehicle fleet (helicopters and hovercraft can be a real plague), as well as the rather limited arsenal supplied to the soldiers, which houses “black beasts” such as the PP-29 or the Saiga-12, mouths to fire with a strengths / disadvantages ratio to be reviewed in its entirety.

Although the gunplay is overall solid and satisfying, there are circumstances in which the management of ballistics appears unusually difficult: on the one hand the parabolic motion of the bullets is credible and well calibrated, but on the other the excessive dispersion of the shots at long distance can reduce the effectiveness of the targeting system, thanks to the occasional tantrum of the network infrastructure. If the first update of the game has in fact minimized the phenomena of “rubber banding” seen throughout the early access period, the recording of the hits still shows some annoying uncertainty, which can adulterate the performance of the contenders.

It is easy to predict that many of these problems will be solved in the weeks to come, as the developer will follow up on the feedback offered by users, while it is much more difficult to pass over some defects that, in all probability, will continue to be discussed throughout the life cycle of the product. The layout of the menus shows, for example, some inexplicable steps backwards compared to the canons of the series: the user interface is in fact confusing and botched, to the point that even the summary panels of the matches make it difficult to get a clear idea of ​​our conduct on the field.

Tactical feats and time machines

In general, therefore, the Ripple Effect proposal moves between grandiose manifestations of fighting epicness and uncertainties that can stem its choral effectiveness: a dissonance which, as anticipated, it emerges above all in the main modalities. It comes to think that some of the qualitative fluctuations present in the offer are linked to the transversality of the mechanics and contents proposed, which are not always able to best accommodate the characteristics of the individual game instances.

In this sense, Hazard Zone probably represents the most effective point of connection between all the components of the package, which become the pillars of a mode characterized by a pleasantly tactical cut. In Hazard Zone eight teams of four players are called to compete for precious hard drives scattered around the scenario, inside spy satellites crashed near the main milestones of the map. Once the loot has been identified, it will be essential to coordinate with our companions to get the better of human and non-human opponents (the bots that patrol the area are guided by a mostly convincing AI), and finally reach one of the two extraction points that will sanction the victory.

It is precisely in this playful context, clearly inspired by the Escape from Tarkov formula (as we told you in our first test of Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone), that the Battlefield 2042 Specialists system gives its best, freeing itself from the modest role that covers in Conquest and Breakthrough. The synergies between the different operators they can in fact make the difference between a great victory and a painful defeat, as long as users are able to take full advantage of them with good teamwork. Keeping this inalienable condition in mind, it leaves a little perplexing the absence at least for the moment of an in-game voice chat, which would certainly have made it easier to orchestrate the cooperative strategies at the center of the mode.

In this regard, the considerable size of the maps they match surprisingly well with Hazard Zone’s tactical profile and rhythms, to the point that even the empty spaces between one hot zone and another can effectively feed the sense of tension that permeates the experience, especially in the final stages of each match. As brilliant and well thought-out, the Hazard Zone mode isn’t entirely without its flaws.

The “cyclical” progression system set up by the development team – which resets itself with each defeat – tends to exhaust its appeal after just a handful of games, thanks to the obvious lack of long-term incentives. For our part, we hope that the studio will be able to rectify this dangerous distortion in the running, in order to do justice to a truly deserving modality. So we come to what is undoubtedly the highlight of the playful banquet set up by DICE, the most vivid testimony of its enormous potential: Portal is an extraordinary creative forge that promises to extend the longevity of Battlefield 2042 indefinitely, featuring an assortment of maps, weapons and modes from some of the best games in the series. Elements that, thanks to an extraordinarily flexible web editor, can be mixed at will to give life to unique and hilarious gaming experiences, between furious sorties on the avenue of memories and modes very far from the Battlefied canon. Just a few days after the debut of the title, the catalog of the platform is already very rich, and the assortment is destined to become more and more abundant along the path traced by the post-launch support, which should see the addition of new maps and contents on a regular basis. regular.

Portal currently hosts a total of 6 classic maps from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, expertly recreated using the latest version of the Frostbite Engine. Beyond the disconcerting technical upgrade, the effort made by Ripple Effect in reproducing the original assets without altering their salient features is commendable: a discourse that concerns not only weapons, vehicles, characters and scenarios, but also – and above all – a destructibility environmental calibrated on the original values.

In short, Portal represents a real watershed for the Electronic Arts series, an addition that alone could make Battlefield 2042 a fundamental step in the evolution of the franchise, provided that the Swedish studio is able to support it properly.

As things stand, the new iteration of the DICE war saga is in short a melting pot of fantastic creative flashes and sensational lightness, which despite its indisputable potential shows some qualitative fluctuations at times inexplicable, which inevitably weigh on the overall judgment. In spite of everything, however, the overall budget of the production stands on positive values, although it is impossible not to feel a little regret in front of what could really have been the “definitive Battlefield”.