a proposal that is feared will become reality

Rai license extended to smartphones, this is the proposal of Carlo Fuortes, CEO of the Rai Group. The reactions are not long in coming even if the reasons are justifiable.

The Rai license fee has an annual cost of 90 euros for taxpayers. The tax on the possession of a television audio device could, however, to increase after the proposal by Carlo Fuortes, Rai Director, of extend it to smartphones and tablets as well. The reason behind the intent is the possibility for users to access Rai contents also from devices. The reactions were felt immediately, the Italians have had to accept several increases in recent months and an increase in the share of the Rai license fee is the latest news that, rightly, they would have liked to hear.

The idea of ​​Fuortes, madness for some, wise idea for others

Carlo Fourtes pointed out an incongruity between the tax on the Rai license paid by citizens and the service offered. The Group’s revenues are not balanced with what is proposed. Not only that, other European countries provide much higher amounts 90 euros for the payment of the tax on national television.

Taxpayers have the opportunity to use the Rai Play app to see Rai programs when and where you want. As a result, access to content from a device other than the home television would justify the additional payment of the tax. Which then, says Fourtes, would not be a real possession tax relating to smartphones and tablets but a tax, a tribute aimed at finding that balance between what is paid and the services that can be used.

The expected reactions of citizens to the extension of the Rai license fee to smartphones

The news of the possibility of extending the Rai license fee to smartphones and tablets was followed by one contrast reaction – understandable – by citizens. The judgment of taxpayers is supported by several political forces who affirm the inadequacy of the moment to ask for the payment of a further tax to the Italians. The pandemic has brought many sectors to their knees, many workers are struggling to find the right rhythm, the economic aid of the Government is meeting an ever wider audience, how can one think in such a context to insert another increase in costs?