A prosecutor of the Cuban regime would have obtained political asylum in the US

Liomarys Vara Fuentes, former prosecutor of Pinar del Río and executor of a sanction against the activist Karina Gálvez, member of the independent Center for Coexistence Studies (CEC), would have obtained the granting of a political asylum in the USA.

According to the independent media report 14ymedio, the prosecutor would have been the accusing party in a case for tax evasion against Gálvezsentenced in 2017 to three years in prison and the confiscation of her home by the Municipal Court of Pinar del Río.

In that case, which among its consequences had the CEC losing the physical venue for its meetings, Vara Fuentes would have been in charge of the prosecutor’s request for which Gálvez was sentenced to three years in prisonreplaced by a measure of limitation of freedom.

“The process against Gálvez began on January 11, 2017, when she was detained for a week in the province’s Technical Directorate of Criminal Investigation. After being arrested for nearly 72 hours, the economist received the first visit from Vara Fuentes,” reported 14ymedio.

“He asked me to explain my situation and I told him that I had not committed any crime,” said Gálvez, who lives in the United States. “During the entire process, according to what my defense attorney told me, she was very combative and did not want to listen to her arguments,” he said of the prosecutor.

“In the trial, he asked for the confiscation of the house and said that it had to be done to set an example. He even compared me to Al Capone, saying that he had not been caught for what he really did, but that they had been able to prosecute him for tax evasion,” said Gálvez.

“I think she was selected to be the prosecutor in the trial against me because she was a person who had a reputation for being very combative in her work.but during the process he could not show off much, because he had almost no arguments to present”, since he rather dedicated part of his time to explaining “the importance of taxes to support the elderly and vulnerable people in society” , narrated.

Vara Fuentes would have been congratulated by her superiors for her performanceas confirmed to 14ymedio an employee of the Pinar del Rio court.

“That case seemed like it was going to be his launching pad to ascend to other responsibilities, but a few months later we learned that he had left the country and was on the southern border of the United States to request asylum and enter that country,” explained this person, who wanted to keep his identity safe.

According to the report, The prosecutor deleted all the evidence of her work in Cuba at the service of the regime on social networks. However, 15 months ago her name was registered on a donation site, which located her in San Antonio, Texas.

Instead, the trial against Gálvez guaranteed the promotion to Havana of one of the judges in the process, Yojanier Sierra Infante. There he presides over the People’s Provincial Court and has been singled out for his participation in the trials against the July 11 protesters.

Many Cubans on the island and in exile denounce on social networks that, as part of the migratory exodus taking place in Cuba, people who were part of the repressive apparatus of the regime or who participated in punitive actions such as acts of repudiation and beatings they are entering the US claiming to have been repressed in the country.