A protected Gioconda receives a cake in the Louvre

La Gioconda, the most famous painting in the world, was the subject of a new attack on Sunday with the launch of a cream cake but that had no consequences thanks to the armored glass that protects it, according to testimonies on social networks.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. Several photos show the protection glass of Leonardo da Vinci’s renowned work stained with cream, while a man, who appears to be a museum guard, cleans it.

The Louvre museum, which was contacted by AFP on Sunday night, declined Monday to make any comment.

A Twitter user, who claims to have witnessed the incident, explains that the author of the action was a man dressed in a wig, whoHe got up from a wheelchair and banged on the glass, before throwing the cake.

This user (@lukeXC2002) also posts a video of the man standing next to his wheelchair as he is escorted out.

“Think Earth”

“There are people who are destroying the Earth (…) Artists, think of the Earth. That’s why I did it. Think of the planet,” says the man dressed in white with a cap and wig in French.

Other images show the wheelchair behind the security cordon that separates the 16th-century work from visitors. No photo or video captured the incident itself.

(VIDEO) One of the most faithful replicas of the Mona Lisa lands in Brussels

The Monna Lisa has already been the target of attacks in the past, such as the one in December 1956, when a Bolivian threw a stone at him and damaged his left elbow. From then on, glass was installed to protect it.

In August 2009, a Russian tourist was arrested for throwing an empty teacup at her. The museum then explained that the cup was broken against the protective glass, which was slightly scratched.

Millions of people come to the Louvre every year to admire La Gioconda (ten million a year before the pandemic). Since 2005, it has been exhibited behind armored glass, with a controlled humidity and temperature system.

