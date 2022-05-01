A protein that affects metabolism has been discovered

What if there was a protein capable of slowing down or speeding up the metabolism? According to a study published in PNAS, one of the roles of the protein Augmentor-alpha it would be precisely to make us understand when it is appropriate to save energy in case of fasting, temporarily putting the metabolism “on pause”. “It’s as if he said to us, ‘Hey, you have no food left, don’t use up that much energy!” Explains Joseph Schlessinger, one of the authors. This discovery, Yale researchers say, could be useful in developing new drugs to treat various ailments. metabolic.



Researchers have become interested in the Augmentor-alpha protein because of its role in the development of tumors: it joins the kinase of anaplastic lymphoma (in English Anaplastic Lymphoma KinaseALK), a molecule that, when mutating, is responsible for the appearance of several human cancers.

© crystal light | Shutterstock

Augmentor-alpha is expressed mainly in agRP neurons, which are located in the hypothalamus (a region of the brain) and have the task of making us feel hungry: when we are fasting the presence of the protein in neurons increases, thus communicating to us that it is the case of saving energy.

Leaner and more active. Comparing two groups of mice, one in which the protein was present in normal levels and the other in which it was absent, the researchers observed that in the first case the rodents, in the absence of food, reduced physical activity and preserved energy; in the second case, however, they did not conserve energy and continued to be very active even when they were fasting, not receiving “stop” signals from the brain, and for this reason they were much thinner than their companions.