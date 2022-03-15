A prototype of the vivo X Fold appears in China, and yes, it also takes the colors out of Samsung

vivo shows its first folding smartphone in China, slightly camouflaged and still in prototype form, but already clearly showing a very advanced hinge system that does not leave wrinkles either.

The truth is that for several years now, taking turns to an invasion of folding mobiles that does not finish taking placeand that industry experts have even predicted that in just two years there will be in the catalogs 10 times more models with different folding formats than the ones we can buy right now in stores.

Whether or not this prediction is finally fulfilled, what we know for now is that Samsung is testing more formats to continue innovating, while OnePlus completes the development of its own and others like Motorola advance with more editions of the RAZR also seeking paradigm shifts that will grant them impact and sales.

They will not be the only ones that we will see soon, because OPPO owes us to Find N, Xiaomi to Mi MIX Fold and even Google itself was working on a supposedly abandoned Pixel Fold, although certainly the next on the list yes it is the first time that it moves in this newly created niche of foldables.

Of course, we are talking about a live that recently arrived in Europe with good credentials, and that apparently is already preparing a vivo X Fold that has been spotted in prototype form in Chinaslightly camouflaged behind a cover of type ‘bumper’ but letting glimpse a panel that, eye to the data, no creases or folds in the middle!

The companions of GSMArena showed it to us, publishing a couple of photos that show a device halfway between the OPPO Find N and the Samsung Galaxy Fold3closer in dimensions and concept to the Samsung model but taking from the synergies with OPPO to provide it with a high-quality hinge that minimizes the characteristic center crease and the spaces present in all Galaxy Z terminals.

About the appearance we can’t talk too much because the terminal is shown open, so we have not seen the external faces nor the design of the frameprotected for the occasion by a type cover ‘bumper’ that hides its details.

The only thing we can teach you is this sketch that has been leaked on Weibo to accompany the spy images:

What is obvious is that its development is very advancedbecause the prototype seems perfectly completed and functional, so it is likely that we will soon have news about its official presentation at least for its home marketin China.

Regarding features, it is expected that it obviously complies with the canons of the highest range, mounting a SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to animate its two screens, the internal one with 8 inches and AMOLED technologyrefreshment up to 120 hertz and that construction that avoids annoying wrinkles keeping the glass UltraThinGlass. The external display should be a 6.5-inch AMOLED.

As far as battery is concerned 4,600mAhsurely somewhat scarce for a design like this, although with fast charging up to 80 watts and wireless of up to 50 watts, to recover energy in a very short time and continue working with our smartphone without major complications.

The multimedia part would be in charge of a quad photographic systemwe do not know if signed by ZEISS as the flagship of vivo but with a 50 megapixel main sensora 48 MP wide angle and two sensors telephoto more for him zoom with 2 and 5 magnifications respectively.

We will have to wait for more details, but don’t have too many illusions either because surely its sales will start in China no dates for an international deployment as we have seen OPPO do with its Find N.

