A proven method to take advantage of the cryptocurrency collapse

The cryptocurrency market has taken a hit so far in 2022, down more than 30% on average with an equivalent loss of more than $ 700 billion. But, despite the downturn, some unique features of cryptocurrencies allow it to turn negative market conditions into great opportunities.

Being a cryptocurrency investor this year hasn’t been easy. The relentless decline of digital assets and the seemingly constant cadence of negative news can be daunting for even the most avid cryptocurrency advocates. But even in a situation like the present one, it is possible to find solutions that can allow you to get something good out of it.

Here’s what you can do to take early action to positively impact your cryptocurrency wallet.

Do what Warren Buffett does

With a drop of more than 50% in the price of Bitcoin from the highs of November and many other cryptocurrencies with losses of between 30% and 40%, now is the time to buy proven assets with big discounts. This is the tactic that the biggest investor ever, Warren Buffett, he used to earn billions over the years. On the other hand, everyone knows that the time to go shopping is when there are discounts. There is no need to teach anyone that the time to shop is when prices are low and the time to sell is when prices are high; this is valid in all sectors, including investments.

Buffett is famous for saying: ‘Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are afraid‘.

Right now, investment sentiment towards Bitcoin (Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index), which is a reliable indicator for the entire cryptocurrency industry, is extremely high. To understand, the current Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index shows that investment sentiment is currently in a state of ‘extreme fear‘, which makes it a perfect time to do business or at least start a weekly or monthly buying program using the dollar cost averaging strategy to equalize the entry points of investment into cryptocurrencies. Yes, it may seem counterintuitive right now, but it’s your best bet to take advantage of these crashes.

The right time to invest in Bitcoin it was not at the time it hit its all-time high of $ 69,000 last November, but it was during the pandemic-induced market panic in March 2020 when the price of BTC plummeted to $ 4,000 per token.

The real money-making opportunities are gained during bear markets by investing in high-quality, undervalued assets when others panic. This is true of any type of investment, but don’t take my word for it: Investment number one Warren Buffett has proven it time and time again.

Bitcoin (BTC) live chart

Invest with the help of the experts

