A provocation from Putin? Russia asks to organize Euro 2028 or 2032

UEFA confirmed that the Russian and Turkish federations have declared their interest in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032, and that it has also received a joint bid from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland for 2028 and another from Italy for 2032.

The designation of the venues for both competitions will be made in September 2023, as recalled by the body, which had set the date of this Wednesday as the deadline for the declaration of interest of possible candidates.

In this way, the candidates for Euro 2028 are the joint project of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as well as Russia or Turkey.

Both Russia and Turkey have applied in their case for the 2032 edition, along with Italy.

Although FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian teams – national teams and clubs – on February 28 after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and they cannot participate in their competitions until further notice, the Russian Federation, which is the that the organization of the European Championship has requested, does not currently have any suspension imposed.