A PS5 remake was so graphically well done it put pressure on Elden Ring, reveals Miyazaki

We are now in January, which means that in about two months, players will finally be able to get their hands on one of the most anticipated and hyped projects of recent years.

We are obviously talking about Elden Ring, the new title from FromSoftware developed in collaboration with fantasy writer George RR Martin, who was very excited to have worked on a mammoth production like this.

The pressure on the title is really great, the expectations are a thousand, especially from fans of From games. The famous director feels the weight of the expectations Hidetaka Miyazaki, who hears stated (via VGC) that the development team felt overwhelmingly the pressure exerted by the work done by Bluepoint with the remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5.

In particular Miyazaki referred to the graphic component of the title, which has set high standards for all future next-gen productions.

“Yes, I’m pretty sure our staff who are in charge of creating the graphics felt the pressure more than anyone else. And not only with Elden Ringbut with all the games we play. Graphic fidelity is a component that we don’t usually put among our top priorities. What we are looking for from the graphics sector depends on the systems and what the game itself requires, and it certainly has a lower priority than the other elements of development. […] This is the area where I praise the graphics team the most because I know they work a lot. They also did this with Elden Ring – our graphic-systems team and our programmers have worked to implement new features in order to give life to the most graphically beautiful game we have ever created“.

Miyazaki then went on to claim that he hadn’t played the remake of Demon’s Souls by Blupoint as he does not want to revisit his old creations, but is really excited to see his “modern look, and new graphics from current-gen“.

All that remains is to wait for the February 25 to touch the news of Elden Ring which, apparently, will be much more brutal than you think.

Finally, it already seems that fans have taken steps to begin combing through the symbolism of Elden Ring, and the logo of the game seems to hide something that no one had noticed until just a few days ago.