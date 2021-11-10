A PSG footballer was arrested in connection with the assault of a teammate

On Wednesday morning Aminata Diallo, a footballer for the French team of Paris Saint-Germain, was stopped by the Versailles police and questioned about the attack suffered last Thursday by her teammate, Kheira Hamraoui. The news was given by the sports newspaper Team and confirmed shortly after by Paris Saint-Germain.

Diallo is 26 years old, has joined the French national team and has been playing for PSG since 2016. She is a midfielder like Hamraoui, who is 31 years old and one of the most experienced and successful French footballers in business: she has won four in her career national titles and three Champions League, with Lyon and Barcelona.

According to the reconstructions ofTeam, on Thursday 4 November the PSG women’s team had organized a group dinner in a restaurant in Paris. At the end of the evening Diallo had accompanied Hamraoui home. Close to their destination (near Versailles), two strangers would have approached the latter hitting her on the arms and legs with an iron bar.

After the attack, Hamraoui was hospitalized in Poissy and discharged with stitches on her wounds. Since then he has been in rehabilitation and therefore out of the team. According to the French press, the police are ascertaining Diallo’s role in the affair, suspecting his involvement with the motive of the internal rivalry.

Le Parisien points out that on Tuesday evening Diallo, who is not a regular on the team, played in PSG’s place of Hamraoui in the three-man midfield in the 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Diallo and Hamraoui are team mates also in the national team.