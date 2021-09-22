«A publicity stunt» The video

The actor Sylvester Stallone was accused of using fake weights in a workout clip on Instagram. She went crazy there controversy on the Rocky star who appears strained in the original clip as he apparently completes a front lift with a weight of 45lbs (20kg) in each hand.

To raise the controversy over the fake weight were several YouTuber of fitness by defining “not authentic“The weights Stallone lifts. In one clip, YouTuber Simon Miller states that at first glance he thought Stallone” was just joking a little bit: he’s making some really weird noises – and continues – Chances are he isn’t. meant to be taken seriously. “Again, in another clip, YouTuber Scott Herman suggests that the actor’s video may have been intended as a”advertising stuntAlso given the posture and the lack of wear around their centers. «People do things like that all the time – comments the youtuber – The man knows what he is doing, which is why he is one of the most successful actors there has ever been. I think it’s a gimmick advertising“.

Last updated: Wednesday 14 July 2021, 14:14



