A Puerto Rican father and his three children die in a fire at their home in Philadelphia

A Puerto Rican father and his three children died early Sunday morning when a fire devoured their residence in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The victims were identified as Alexis Arroyo Rios and his sons Yadriel, yamalier Y alexangel. According to CBSPhiladelphiathe children were 4, 9 and 12 years old.

Philadelphia authorities reported that the three children were found dead after extinguishing the fire that came from the two floors of the residence on Hartville Street. The father’s body was later found.

The Philadelphia Fire Commissioner, Adam Thiel, indicated that the officers left the residence at 2:01 am and arrived about two minutes later. However, the intensity of the fire did not allow the victims to be saved.

A man identified as Angel Rivera, neighbor and friend of Arroyo Ríos, told ABC that the man asked his wife to jump out the window to save himself. The children’s mother survived.

“He (Arroyo Ríos) told (his wife) ‘run away’… Basically, as he told me, ‘jump out the window’, and you know, (he said) ‘I’m going to look for the children’… But those were his last words,” Rivera said, according to the video shared by The Associated Press.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 2:30 am Sunday. The cause is under investigation, Thiel said at a news conference.

“Philadelphia has a fire problem, and we need your help,” Commissioner Thiel urged the public. So far this year, 21 people have died in fires in Philadelphia, including the four Puerto Ricans.

Five days after the New Year’s celebration, 12 people were killed in a fire at an apartment building north of downtown near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Nine children died, in what has been described as the deadliest fire in the city in more than a century.