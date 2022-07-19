A Puerto Rican is selected as president of California State University, Monterey Bay

Washington D.C.. – The Puerto Rican educator Vanya Quinones has been appointed as the new president of California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB).

In making the announcement, the California State University Board of Trustees highlighted the experience of the Puerto Rican educator, who has been rector and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Pace University in New York.

“Dr. Quiñones has served in a variety of roles during her decades of service as an educator, and in each of those roles she has continually demonstrated her dedication to expanding diversity and improving student success.”, he stated last week. Julia Lopezmember of the Board of Trustees and president of the search committee for the person who would preside over the institution.

López maintained that Quiñones has the knowledge, ability and vision to take the university to higher levels in education, including graduation and retention rates.

“I am honored by this opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the CSUMB faculty, staff, administrators, students and all of the talented members of the CSUMB community as we work collectively to provide even greater access to a high-quality education. and improve the achievement of our talented and diverse students”maintained, for her part, Dr. Quiñones.

The Puerto Rican educator will begin her new duties on August 15.

Quiñones is a neurobiologist, biopsychologist and researcher. She has published over 70 articles that have been peer reviewed by her.

Prior to being Chancellor of Pace University, Quiñonez was Professor of Psychology and Department Chair and Associate Chancellor at Hunter College of the City University of New York (CUNY).

Puerto Rican Quiñones obtained her bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in cell biology at the University of Puerto Rico. Her doctorate in neurobiology and psychology is from Rutgers University.