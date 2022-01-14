A Puget System report reveals which CPUs, GPUs, and SSDs fail the most

Puget Systems has released some pretty cool data regarding the most reliable workstation / server components it sold during 2021. Before we even begin, we need to warn that companies like Intel, AMD And NVIDIA (among others) do not provide their failure rates to the public (for obvious reasons). Hence, it would not be correct to generalize Puget’s analysis to the entire PC hardware market.

Puget also says its failure rates, in general, should be lower than the industry average due to its “complete qualification process”And the high quality components used. The company stated: “We are filtering from this data all failures that we believe have been accidentally caused by our employees or customers, as well as those related to damage during shipping. The goal here is to isolate problems from the hardware itself, rather than human error“.

Photo Credit: Puget Systems

That said, Puget’s failure analysis covers it processors, memories, video cards, HDD / SSD And power supplies. As for the CPUs (which are grouped by series to make things easier), we note that i Intel’s 11th generation cores lead the way with a failure rate in the laboratory (i.e. before the systems were shipped to customers) of 5.28% (more than double that of AMD Threadripper Pro). However, the failure rate in the field was still higher than the rest of the lot with 1.32% (the Threadripper 3000 finished in second place with 0.80%).

However, the failure rates of the 11th Gen Cores (Rocket Lake) were considered an extreme oddity, as the 10th Gen Core X and Xeon W / Scalable ones were well below their AMD counterparts (less than the 1%). We don’t know what the problem could be, although perhaps the high temperatures reached by the Rocket Lake processors could be the cause.

Photo Credit: Puget Systems

The graphics card category is notable for its lack of GPUs AMD Radeon / Radeon Pro (Puget customers seem to have an affinity for NVIDIA GPUs). Puget uses several vendors, including ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, MSI, NVIDIA And PNY. Unsurprisingly, among the RTX 30 series graphics cards, NVIDIA drives have proven to be more reliable than those of the partners.

However, one oddity here is the extremely high failure rate for GPUs RTX panel, which Puget could easily explain. “It is almost entirely due to a manufacturing problem with the “VirtualLink” USB-C port on RTX 4000 video cards“- explained the company -“All of the ones we received from May 2020 onwards were faulty, so huge swathes of our inventory of those boards failed our tests here – and long after that discovery we stopped offering them altogether.“. In total, the 15% failure rate for the Quadro RTX 4000 was enough to scuttle the numbers.

Photo Credit: Puget Systems

As for storage devices, HDDs Western Digital, in general, they had a higher failure rate than SSD from Samsung. The winner here was Samsung (870 EVO / QVO), which had zero failures in the lab and at customers.

As we said initially, this data is interesting to look at but should not be considered representative of the entire PC hardware market. Eventually, Puget crowned Samsung’s SSDs as his “more reliable hardware“, Given the low failure rate. According to the company, “in all of Samsung’s SSD history in our archives, we have sold over 35,000 drives and had less than 100 that didn’t work“.