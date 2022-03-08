a pungent image shows the ‘Made in Ubisoft’ version

Over the last few hours there has been a lot of discussion following the publication of the controversies regarding the Elden Ring user experience by prominent exponents of the industry. To make fun of the criticisms in question, one user decided to create a funny image, trying to imagine what a Ubisoft’s Elden Ring.

As you can see at the bottom of the news, this is a particularly sharp montage that points to criticize the massive presence of information within the open worlds created by the French company. In fact, in the shot we find a large amount of wordings full of details that could otherwise be discovered independently by the player, not to mention the small dig at the microtransactions. In short, just look around the screen and you can see some details about every single aspect of the experience.

Obviously the good Jason Schreier took the ball not only to share the image on Twitter, but also to add his own comment:

“I hope that the huge success of this game will help some developers to convince their colleagues and bosses that the player should not be faced with the solution of a puzzle five seconds after its discovery.”

It seems clear that the message is aimed at those who have harshly criticized the user experience of the title FromSoftware.

Speaking of the game’s success, did you know that Elden Ring is still first on Steam?