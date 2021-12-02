a puzzle for the Procura- Corriere.it

Former managers Re and Bertola did not respond to interrogations, the other suspects could also imitate them

Ronaldo’s “famous card”, the one that “should not theoretically exist”, and about which the sports director Federico Cherubini and the head of the club’s legal office, Cesare Gabasio, speak on the phone, risks becoming a puzzle: the financial police would not have found it yet, in the amount of documents seized. “I inquire,” Juventus CEO Maurizio would have replied to the prosecutors Arrivabene, after which silence fell again. No decisive answer even from Cherubini. The search decree speaks of “Arrears of wages”, but the interest of the magistrates is of a technical nature: how the writing was accounted for and, if not, whether it is «An off-balance sheet debt“. Whether we are talking about sums related to the Covid period or the player’s passage to United, it doesn’t matter. For this reason, there are those who do not exclude that the document can be requested directly from the CR7 managers.

In the next few days, in the meantime, the accountant Enrico Stasi will be entrusted with the task of analyzing suspicious transactions e the club’s balance sheets. Accounts on which the hypothesis of accusation against the top management of the company weighs heavily, for «unhealthy management of capital gains». Also to be clarified – for the Prosecutor – the accounting operations bonuses linked to individual player contracts. The consultancy could lengthen the investigation times and, if necessary, also the sending of documents to the Football Federation for the evaluation of any sporting offenses. Offenses that would not only concern Juve, but also other Serie A teams.

At the courthouse, the deputy prosecutor Marco Gianoglio and the prosecutors Mario Bendoni and Ciro Santoriello are considering whether to summon other witnesses: the hearing of the lawyer Gabasio was scheduled, but, as the legal representative of the company (under investigation for administrative liability), he can only be heard with a lawyer. Not even the six suspects will parade in the Prosecutor’s Office, at least for now. Yesterday the former managers Marco Re and Stefano Bertola announced their intention to use the right not to answer. “The issues under discussion – explains their lawyer, the lawyer Luigi Chiappero – are essentially of a technical nature and require reflection”. It’s a a defensive line that could also be followed by the other four accused: the president Andrea Agnelli, the deputy Pavel Nedved, the former sports director Fabio Paratici, now at Tottenham, and the manager Stefano Cerrato, all defended by the lawyer Davide Sangiorgio. The club is instead protected by Professor Maurizio Bellacosa, of the Severino studio.

