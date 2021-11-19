A quarter of Australian crypto investors plan to give cryptocurrency-themed Christmas gifts

According to a survey conducted in October, over a quarter of Australian crypto users plan to give crypto-themed Christmas gifts.

The survey, sponsored by the well-known exchange Crypto.com, involved 2,020 Australians between the ages of 18 and 59. Of those who have used cryptocurrencies in the past 12 months, 26% responded that they would consider buying cryptocurrency-related gifts.

Of those planning to buy crypto-related gifts, over half would like to donate digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) to their loved ones.

The survey shows that 43% are interested in crypto-themed merchandise, suggesting that it could be among the most popular gifts for the upcoming holidays.

About 42% reported their intention to buy gift cards, while 35% are considering buying crypto books. About a third of respondents also said they were considering giving away non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Justin El-Sheikh, a young Melbourne graduate, is planning to give away cryptocurrencies this year. He explained to Cointelegraph that he will create wallets containing a small amount of Bitcoin for his friends:

“Many of my friends hear about cryptocurrencies and say they want to get involved, but they don’t know how to get started. It’s a fun and thoughtful gift idea.”

Karl Mohan, Crypto.com Asia Pacific CEO said:

“Australians are clearly very keen to adopt cryptocurrencies and use them in their daily shopping. The public is gradually increasing the use of crypto and blockchain technology.”

A September poll of 1,000 respondents by Finder found that one in six Australians now own cryptocurrencies, worth a total of $ 8 billion. About 9% of Australians surveyed own Bitcoin, 8% Ethereum and 5% Dogecoin.

Last month, Crypto.com launched a global campaign starring actor Matt Damon.