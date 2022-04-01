A quarter of YouTube audience in Russia starts using RuTube

A quarter of the Russian audience of the online video platform YouTube has moved to its Russian analogue, RuTube, which already has more than 25 million users, according to the Russian media consortium Gazprom Media, which owns the national portal.

“The monthly active audience has exceeded 25 million users. (…) It practically doubled in March,” said the general director of the holding company, Alexandr Moiséev.

The news comes amid information about the possible blocking of YouTube, where access to social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram has already been restricted.

Moiseev acknowledged that it is now difficult to predict what the audience of the Russian alternative will be, if YouTube is finally blocked.

“It will probably grow, but it is not known how much or at what rate,” he said.

Now RuTube is increasing video digitizing and publishing capabilities due to the increase in its users, he added.

RuTube, founded in the 2000s, announced last December that it is starting a modernization process to meet the needs and expectations of its audience.

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov accused YouTube on Thursday of “being at war” with the Russian authorities and society.

Previously, the platform blocked access to various Russian state media for their coverage of the military campaign in Ukraine.