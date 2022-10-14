A Quebecer in Jennifer Lopez’s next film

Sebastian Kahuna, an actor and producer from Baie-Comeau, is one of the Quebecers who are trying to carve out a place for themselves in the vast world of Hollywood cinema. After 15 years of hard work, he managed to rise to the credits of major productions. Next in line: the movie Shotgun Weddingwhere he gives the reply to none other than Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

The romantic comedy, which was filmed during the pandemic, will be released on January 27 on Prime Video. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, who played Stifler’s mother in American Pie.

Sebastian Kahuna will play Peter, a character for whom we know few details for the moment, but who seems to gravitate in the family invited to the wedding of the characters played by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, a party which will be spoiled by the presence of criminals. .

On the other end of the line, the Quebecer says he admires Jennifer Lopez for her way of working. “She is very disciplined, very hardworking and not afraid to get her hands dirty,” he explains. She blew me away.”





Unknown to the public here, Sebastian Kahuna, whose real name is Éric-Sébastien Fillion-Bérubé, has lived for fifteen years in the Dominican Republic, “a hub for Hollywood filming”, he says, where he made a career behind the scenes of the industry.

During the filming of Shotgun Wedding, “I made friends with people more than others,” he says. I have created bridges with Hollywood which will help me develop my career.

Yet his plan was not at all to become an actor. A graduate in audiovisual, the 44-year-old has worked on numerous Spanish productions. Then, we started to offer him to go in front of the camera. But apart from the fact that he had already dabbled in improvisation and the dramatic arts during his studies, he had no experience.

“It took me by surprise and I really liked it,” he admits. Still, I’m a pretty shy person. But I will not hide that I would like to have more roles, especially in Quebec.

With Robert DeNiro

Thanks to his contacts in the highest circles of American industry, we could also see him in the series The shipwrecked on Netflix.

He would also work on another major project. He would give the reply to none other than Robert De Niro in a biographical film on the life of the wealthy Enzo Ferrari, founder of the famous automobile brand, and he would not play just any role. It would be that of Quebecer Gilles Villeneuve, racing driver inseparable from the name Ferrari.

It was “important” for him that a Quebecer embodies such a striking character, underlines Sebastian Kahuna, who is currently in Quebec to prepare his character and meet people who have worked with the pilot.

Few details circulate on this biographical film which would focus on the life of the entrepreneur between the 1940s and 1980s. This is the second film which turns on the life of Enzo Ferrari. Director Michael Mann is behind another biopic, this time starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, which began filming this summer in Italy.

According to our information, Barry Levinson (Rain Man and Good morning, Vietnam) would be the director of this second project starring Robert De Niro and Sebastian Kahuna. The shooting of the film should begin in a few months and take place in Italy and the United States. It is not impossible that certain scenes of the film which feature Gilles Villeneuve are shot in Quebec.

Remember that Gilles Villeneuve joined the Ferrari team in 1978, the year he won his first victory in Formula 1. Having greatly contributed to restoring Ferrari’s image in a very dark period, his contribution to the film will be important. , reports Sebastian Kahuna.