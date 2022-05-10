A queen of selfies: Jennifer Lopez got more sensual than ever for these killer photos on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans with her stunning looks as she shared new photos on social media.

The diva surprised her 207 million followers on Monday when he took Instagram to share a plethora of selfies and left fans mesmerized with her timeless beauty.

In the images, the singer from 52 years she looked more beautiful than ever while taking photos of herself in a mirror.

She appears sitting in a dressing room chair as she finished the final touches on her glamorous look.

The native of Bronx She wore a white silk button-down shirt that she left unbuttoned at the top, giving the look a sizzling edge.

She adorned her neck with a gold necklace and her heart-shaped pendant gave the outfit a sensual touch.

The longtime entertainer’s blouse was tucked into a pair of gleaming gray belted pants.

She wrote in her caption, “It’s Monday,” with a white heart emoji, and then added “#LetsGetIt.”

She skipped the earrings and wore a remarkable gold watch around her wrist. future wife of Ben Affleck showed off a French manicure while holding her phone for snaps.

The mother of two wore her honey locks down and styled into a center part with cascading waves.

Jen she brought her natural beauty to life with the help of cosmetics that made her face glow.

She accentuated her eyes with the help of gold eyeshadow and highlighted her pout with a moisturizing nude pink shade.

Fans were blown away by Jennifer’s beauty as compliments flooded the comments section of the post.