“A question of human rights”

The contours of the personal story of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not yet completely clear (“I can not talk about this thing, I’m still in the midst of the legal dispute”) but more than in the past the actress wanted to open up by letting something be understood.

The story of a person involved in the front line against violence against children only to discover that the very rights of children are endangered within the walls of their own home. “Often you are not able to recognize something from a personal point of view, especially if all your attention is focused on global injustices – she explains to the British tabloid -, because everything else seems smaller. It’s very difficult” .

But Angelina also talked about her meeting with Harvey Weinstein, from whose advances she managed to escape while still being burned. “When I had to deal with him he went further, he did something from which I had to escape – he says -. From that moment on I stayed away from him, warning other women to do it. I gave up roles, like in” The Aviator ” , because he was involved. I never wanted to work with him again, and it was hard to accept Brad doing it the way it happened. ”

