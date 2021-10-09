A Quiet Place 2: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski contrasting Paramount

According to reports from Bloomberg, Emily Blunt And John Krasinski they are seeking financial compensation from Paramount Pictures after the studio decided to shorten the release window in theaters for At Quiet Place 2.

The report states that both actors (Krasinki also wrote and directed the film) have “a contract that pays them based on the film’s box office performance.” That performance has now been minimized due to Paramount’s decision to stream the movie to Paramount + 45 days after the film’s theatrical release on May 28th.

The stars are concerned that many potential fans may decide to wait for the film to be available for viewing at home, reducing box office receipts. The first part of At Quiet Place it raised $ 341 million worldwide on a budget of $ 17 million. Representatives of the couple, along with other producers, have requested compensation from Paramount. Discussions are ongoing, but the study does not seem willing to deal.

Directors and actors seeking compensation for a new theatrical release is nothing new in the era of the pandemic. When the Warner Bros. announced its decision to release the entire list of 2021 films in simultaneous streaming, directors and actors involved have tried to renegotiate their contracts.

Synopsis of A Quiet Place 2

Following the latest tragic events, the Abbot family must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival while still maintaining silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that creatures chasing sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

A Quiet Place 2 will arrive in Italy from 24 June.

