A quiet place 2: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski ready to return

The long awaited A quiet place 2 will finally be at the cinema as anticipated by the trailer released.

A quiet place 2: where were we

The horror film, the sequel to the 2018 critical and public success (here to read the review), is once again directed by John Krasinski. In the cast, however, we find only the wife, Emily Blunt, as the character of John Krasinski (the father of the protagonist family) died in the finale in the first chapter to save his children. As can be seen from the trailer, however, there will be some flashback scenes.

How it works A quiet place 2

In the new images of the second chapter we discover something more about the invasion of the mysterious creatures that haunt the planet. To take on the role of family again Abbot we find the already mentioned Emily Blunt, together with Millicent Simmonds And Noah Jupe, who in this silent and terrifying journey will be accompanied by the protagonist of the cult series Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy.

The plot reads this:

“Following the recent tragic events, the family Abbot (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival while still maintaining silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they will soon realize that creatures chasing sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.. “

The names of the film

The script for the sequel was written by the director himself along with Scott Beck it’s at Bryan Woods. Krasinski, JoAnn Perritano And Allyson Seeger are the executive producers, while Michael Bay, Andrew Form And Brad Fuller are the producers.

The statements on A quiet place 2

While Krasinski defined At Quiet Place 2 a “love letter” to his children, he thinks this sequel is the exact opposite.

“If the first film is from parents to children, this is the love letter from children to parents. It is a letter of dreams and hopes. I hope my children will be so brave and I hope they will be the ones who, when it gets dark, will be strong enough to light a candle ”.

A quiet place 2 will be released in Italian cinemas on June 24, 2021, distributed by Eagle Pictures.

The trailer