A Quiet Place 2, on Prime Video streaming from today

A Quiet Place 2, the horror starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski, lands today on Amazon Prime Video streaming for all registered users!

At Quiet Place 2, the horror starring Emily Blunt and directed by her husband John Krasinski, lands today December 23, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video in streaming for all users subscribed to the service.

After the deadly events that occurred at their home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, the three soon realize that the creatures that hunt with sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

A Quiet Place 2: Emily Blunt and Noah Jupe in a scene from the film

The cast of A Quiet Place 2 will return the protagonists Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Directing is John Krasinski again, who also seems to be involved as an actor in some flashbacks. Members of the Abbott family who survived the events shown in the first film will be grappling with the discovery that they are not alone …

The sequel was a huge success with critics and audiences, with 91% positive reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes portal and grossed $ 300 million worldwide, against a budget of “only” 17 million. The great appeal of the saga on viewers has allowed the creation of a video game and the arrival of the third chapter, most likely a spin-off.

A Quiet Place 2 is just the latest of many novelties in the catalog in December 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, which also this month made available to users new awaited TV series, memorable sagas and great cult.