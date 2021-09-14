A quiet place 2 with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy in home video in September: the extras on DVD and Blu-Ray

It will arrive at the end of September in the home video A quiet place 2 sequel to the horror thriller released in 2019: all the details of the release and the extras on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Following the recent tragic events, the Abbot family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival while still maintaining silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that creatures chasing sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

The film is still directed by John Krasinski. To take on the role of the Abbot family again, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who in this silent and terrifying journey will be accompanied by Cillian Murphy.

A quiet place 2 will be available in home video starting September 23, 2021 on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD steelbook. In conjunction with the new release of the film it will also always be available in home video A Quiet Place – 2 Movie Collection with both chapters of the saga.

EXTRA DVD:

Director’s Diary: Shooting with John Krasinski

Detectable noise: visual and sound effects

EXTRA BLU-RAY and STEELBOOK:

Behind the scenes

Regan’s Journey

Survive the port

Below is our review of the film.

