A Quiet Place 3: after the spin-off, the third film of the horror saga also arrives

One of the sagas horror more exciting, and frightening, of recent years is about to continue. Not with one film alone, but with two. The arrival of has been confirmed A Quiet Place 3which will be released after the previously announced spin-off.

Let’s do a quick review first. It all started with A Quiet Place – A quiet placedirected in 2018 by John Krasinskistarring Krasinski himself and his wife, both on screen and in private life, Emily Blunt.

The film envisioned a post-apocalyptic world in which much of Earth’s human and animal populations have been decimated by sightless, but highly sensitive, hearing alien predators. So there is only one way to try not to be noticed by them: to be silent.

After the great success with audiences and critics, the successful sequel arrived in 2020 At Quiet Place IIagain directed by John Krasinski, who will also direct A Quiet Place Part III. The new film in the saga was announced in the past few hours from Paramount and its release in theaters is scheduled for 2025.

We will therefore have to wait a little longer, but in the meantime the arrival of a spin-off film of the franchise is also confirmed. At Quiet Placewhich will be directed by Michael Sarnoskithe director of Pigrecently acclaimed drama starring Nicolas Cage. The spin-off will be set in the same world, but will have different protagonists than Krasinski’s films, and will hit US theaters on September 22, 2023.

Better not say it too loudly, so as not to unleash the alien creatures, but what good news!

