A Quiet Place 3 is confirmed, the release date revealed

Paramount today revealed when it will debut A Quiet Place Part 3, although the details on the matter are few and rather vague. The important thing is that the willingness to publish it has been confirmed, as well as the release period: A Quiet Place Part 3 will debut in theaters during the 2025.

The information was revealed during one of the usual presentations with investors today, during which Paramount gave a taste of everything that awaits us in the coming period regarding their films.

The second part of At Quiet Place was not very lucky in terms of release, especially because – as you well remember – during the pandemic the entrance to cinemas was limited to a certain number of people, and the film, despite the good response from audiences and critics, did heavily affected in terms of takings (300 million Dollars achieved globally, however not bad if you think about the release period).

It is not yet clear, among other things, who we will see at the direction of the film (therefore a reconfirmation or not of John Krasinski), much less if the cast will still include Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. In short, many doubts, but the certainty that we are moving.

At the same meeting, Paramount did not fail to also mention the start of the development of a third film dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehogbut also even the first live action series always on the blue porcupine, which as never before is returning to the hearts of fans. The sequel of the film seems to be scheduled for 2023, but even in this case the information was given with a dropper, a sign that you want to do things big, but dosing well both expectations and surprises.

Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is preparing to debut in cinemas on April 2nd.