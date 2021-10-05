A Quiet Place 3 possible? Emily Blunt’s answer

As we await the imminent release of A Quiet Place 2, protagonist Emily Blunt explains what the possibilities of a third act are …

At Quiet Place 2 will finally be in our theaters from June 24, after several postponements, but someone is already wondering if this sci-fi / thriller / horror saga will become a trilogy: what its author will have in store John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt, now the undisputed protagonist of the series? In an interview with Collider, Emily confirmed that John would also be ready to go with the third installment, but …

It has a story arc of ideas that might work. I guess he just wants to see how people will respond to this before tuning his brain 100% to the third. But it has a couple of great ideas.