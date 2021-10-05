A Quiet Place 3 possible? Emily Blunt’s answer

As we await the imminent release of A Quiet Place 2, protagonist Emily Blunt explains what the possibilities of a third act are …
At Quiet Place 2 will finally be in our theaters from June 24, after several postponements, but someone is already wondering if this sci-fi / thriller / horror saga will become a trilogy: what its author will have in store John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt, now the undisputed protagonist of the series? In an interview with Collider, Emily confirmed that John would also be ready to go with the third installment, but …
It has a story arc of ideas that might work. I guess he just wants to see how people will respond to this before tuning his brain 100% to the third. But it has a couple of great ideas.
In fact, Krasinski has now become the only true referent of At Quiet Place, because its original creators and screenwriters, Bryan Woods & Scott Beck, they left him the reins of the script entirely At Quiet Place 2, which in the cast will host the new entries Cillian Murhphy And Djimoun Hounsou. Recall that the saga follows the difficult life of the survivors of an invasion of aliens, without sight but activated by the minimum noise: in the second chapter, the Abbot family he goes in search of other survivors who, like them, have become accustomed to a terrible life in silence. Pandemic or not, there are high expectations for the boxoffice results of A Quiet Place 2, considering that the first act in 2018 brought home $ 341 million worldwide for just $ 17.
