A Quiet Place 3 postponed for a few months | Cinema

After Mission: Impossible 7, Paramount Pictures has decided to move the release to theaters of

The film, which had previously been set for release on March 31, 2023, has now been moved a few months forward, reaching September 22 of the same year.

Recall that Michael Sarnoski, director of the thriller with Nicolas Cage released in 2021, Pig, was chosen to direct the film.

According to Deadline, the creator, director and star of the original film John Krasinski was very impressed with Pig: Sarnoski was shortlisted from the start to direct what should be a spin-off. Prior to leaving the project (to take care of another Paramount film), Nichols had already begun work on the script (based on Krasinski’s idea), but it is unclear how much of this material will be used.

We know little or nothing about this spin-off, except that it should no longer follow the events of the Abbott family, and therefore probably Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe will not be involved.

At Quiet Place II, released in June 2021, grossed $ 297 million worldwide. So Krasinski had talked about the third film a few months ago:

The final sequence reveals that the world is now aware of the signal that makes creatures vulnerable, so what is that world going to do with this response, or with this weapon? Will they be responsible or not?

What do you think? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: Paramount / ScreenRant.com