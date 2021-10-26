News

A Quiet Place: a video game inspired by the horror saga is coming

The A Quiet Place films will be the basis of a new video game that will expand the world created by director and screenwriter John Krasinski.

At Quiet Place will underpin a new one video game which will allow fans of the saga created by John Krasinski to test themselves with the attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.
The project will be developed by iLLOGIKA, EP1T0ME and Saber Interactive and will debut in 2022.

According to what emerged online, although few details have been shared, the game will expand the story shown in the two films directed by John Krasinski in which humanity is grappling with lethal creatures that come into action following the sounds. In fact, the official description claims: “Experience an unedited survival story set in the universe of A Quiet Place – A Quiet Place“.
The videogame will try to propose an original story and a game mode that captures the immersive tension, emotions and dramatic elements of the cinematic work.

iLLOGIKA, a Montreal-based studio, has already worked on projects related to Rainbow Six and Far Cy, while Saber has collaborated on the game of World War Z and Evil Dead: The Game.

The sequel starred Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, while newcomers to the cast include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.


