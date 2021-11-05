“A Quiet Place” and the risk of a film about silence

“This is an absurd idea to the point that, to be successful, the gold standard would be to be parodied by ‘Saturday Night Live.‘”. These are the words of the screenwriter Scott Beck which together with Bryan Woods wrote the story and the first screenplay of “At Quiet Place“.

The horror that conquered audiences with a leap in the dark is a “original exercise that bends gender on itself “, in the words of Owen Gleiberman from “Variety“. A film based on silence. An experiment carried out with courage, among others, by a John Krasinski who, in addition to being in front of and behind the camera, also worked from behind the typewriter (metaphorically speaking), reworking the script.

A horror that challenged him skepticism from the majors and that “risk-phobic” Hollywood, as it defines “Vulture“. The leap in the dark, however, affects the live audience and the 5th May 2018 “Saturday Night Live” comes out with a satirical video on the film that is having an extraordinary success at the box office. “At Quiet Place“Would have conquered 338.6 million dollars in the world.

The risk of an experiment like “A Quiet Place”

The film industry today is aimed at intercepting the commercial potential of the cinematographic product: it focuses on big stars, captivating plots, great special effects and the continuous bombardment of the public with images, words, sounds that can keep the level of attention high. In this context, Krasinski’s film looks like a investment to lose.

“The film was risky on every level. We begin to read [la sceneggiatura] and: ‘Oh, there is no dialogue’. The idea was so original!” tells Andrew Form which, together with Brad Fuller, he founded the production house Platinium Dunes who believed in the movie. “And here we go to the studios with John and say, ‘This is the guy we’re betting on to act, write and direct this movie for us. We are betting everything on him. You have to trust us. We will not disappoint you. ‘“

The initial venture capital is multiplied with the concentration of multiple roles in the one person of John Krasinski. Star to his third direction of a film, with no experience with the horror / thriller genre, he finds himself co-author, actor, alongside his life partner Emily Blunt, and director.

The test bed

TO February 2018 the team learns that the film has been selected for Texas’s South by Southwest Film Festival. The film was not yet finished and is chosen precisely to be the opening premiere of the festival.

Krasinksi finishes finishing special effects a 18 hours from the first screening publishes the film on which he had so courageously bet. As “Vulture” reports, Beck recalling that evening he admits that “was a crazy risk to take, in some respects, but at the same time it was the riskiest choice to make with a risky film“.

The audience loves the film. Consequentially the Paramount can only realize the potential (yes, economic) of the Beck and Woods operation and invest heavily in its promotion. The rest is history: a 2019 Oscar nomination for best sound editing, a warm welcome from the public and much of the critics, a sequel released in June 2021 and a third film already announced for March 2023.

Debora Troiani

Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Metrò

Adv