A Quiet Place II film review John Krasinski Emily Blunt Cillian Murphy

At Quiet Place II – At Quiet Place 2 review film by John Krasinski with Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe And Djimon Hounsou

At Quiet Place II gave reason to the expectation of producers and distributors who have patiently waited for the release date in theaters, hoping for a success with the public.

In the first few minutes we take a leap into the past, which explains the origin of the alien invasion. In the sensational opening sequence we meet Emmett, a brilliant new character played by Cillian Murphy. The family Abbott once again face the dangers of the outside world by silently fighting to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that sound-oriented hunter creatures aren’t the only threat out there. Survivors of monsters, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) with the newborn baby and the children Marcus (Noah Jupe) And Regan (Millicent Simmonds) start a journey in search of a new home.

As a good sequel, the script signed by John Krasinski it tends to a direct continuation of previous events. A strong point is that there is never the feeling of repetition, the insertion of the new character is the first step towards opening the world, the possible existence of other survivors. The director, once again, opts for an intimate approach that allows the characters and even the viewer to catch their breath.

The style of the first work remains unchanged, but new details are provided: we are thus witnessing an evolution of history and not a mere repetition of past events.

At Quiet Place II takes the viewer into an amazing visual spectacle every time creatures make an appearance.

However, it would be unfair to give all the credit to the director, the perfect contribution of Michael P. Shawver in the editing phase it was fundamental to give further vigor to a story that at first glance could appear quite simple.

One of the most exciting aspects of the work is both the successful use of parallel editing in the final part to bring the intensity levels to the maximum and the enormous work of making and studying the sound.

At Quiet Place II it allows for a dialogue between the characters and even an oasis of normality. Perhaps the most interesting thing is the narrative arc that makes us perceive the growth of the children of Evelyn And Lee, worthy heirs of the spirit of their parents. Despite the focus on the very good Marcus And Regan, and the role of Emily Blunt has little action, she still manages to support a character who floats in perfect balance between fragility and integrity.

John Krasinski builds a solid and faithful plot to its precursor. Use the right elements to continue expanding a silent and monstrous world enriched by the brilliant interpretations of the cast.

The fidelity to the original could suggest that the director is afraid to leave his comfort zone, without risking anything. Nonetheless, the universe of At Quiet Place it is firm and perfectly structured. Very intense scenes are represented, capable of challenging the viewer on their own moral values.

More things happen than in the first chapter and the plot plays with the new elements, not only with macro events but also with more tense and exciting moments.

Now the big question will be there At Quiet Place III?

Actually we already know: John Krasinski has announced that he will be the director of Mud, Jeff Nichols, to direct the third chapter. There is still a story to conclude and one to develop. Let’s expect a new silent war.