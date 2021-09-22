A Quiet Place II, from 23 September on DVD, Blu-ray, UHD Steelbook

At Quiet Place II, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s horror revelation, written and directed by John Krasinski, produced by Michael Bay and starring the Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt and the new entry Cillian Murphy, will finally come from September 23 on DVD, Blu-ray™ and in version 4K Ultra HD steelbook™ distributed by Koch Media for Paramount Home Entertainment. It will also be available on the market movie collection of the two films in the franchise in Blu-ray™ and DVD.

Even in the new episode, despite new threats looming on the horizon, the protagonists must continue to remain silent in order not to attract the attention of the monstrous creatures that become extremely aggressive and attack as soon as they hear a sound.

On the occasion of the Italian launch of the title in home video, Koch Media has therefore decided to experience the experience of silence live by involving some journalists and influencers in an original challenge.

Thanks to collaboration with the Acoustics Laboratory of the Energy Department of the Politecnico di Milano, the selected guests were able to enter the anechoic chamber (from the Greek: echo-free), usually not open to the public. It is a totally isolated environment, soundproofed and structured in such a way as to inhibit the reflection of acoustic signals on the walls as much as possible: a truly surprising experience because in this place the reverberation of the sound is canceled and the sounds we are used to are perceived in a different way. . Journalists and influencers, in addition to experiencing totally new and not always comfortable sensations, were also involved – as in the film – in a challenge “in total silence”: unboxing the Steelbook version of A Quiet Place II trying to make as little noise as possible, while a sophisticated acoustic volume meter detected the decibels. And as in the film, making no noise turned out to be a far from easy undertaking.

EXTRA CONTENT ON DVD AND BLU-RAY™