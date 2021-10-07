A Quiet Place II on blu-ray, the review

A Quiet Place 2: Emily Blunt in a scene from the film

After the first film of 2018 that turned out to be an instant cult as well as a gripping survival horror, its sequel did not disappoint. And it did not disappoint even in home video, where as we will see in this one review of A Quiet Place II on blu-ray, the Koch Media product manages to enhance the characteristics of the movie by John Krasinski and his almost unbearable crescendo of tension. A distressing and adrenaline-filled survival starring Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, which picks up where we left off the Abbott family, grappling with the terror of the outside world, with creatures hunting for sound and always with silence as the only weapon in the fight for survival.

An explosive audio, perfectly functional to the themes of the film

This time, contrary to tradition, we begin the analysis of blu-ray of A Quiet Place II by Koch Media from its really impressive department, namely the audio. It may seem strange that a film in which silence is so important, the audio plays such an important part: well, few times have we heard a track of this impact and at the same time so functional to the themes of the film. Already the Italian track in Dolby Digital 5.1 is really explosive: the dynamics with the sudden peaks, the deafening noise of the creatures, but also the detailed initial part with the traffic in the city, the baseball game and then the first alien attack. Also noteworthy is the constant alternation between external chaos and the absolute silence of Regan’s world, who is without hearing and therefore experiences everything in a different way. And even in quiet moments, every whisper or slight noise is perfectly replicated with great directionality.

At Quiet Place 2, the review: A sequel that’s a breathtaking race for survival

And the original audio is even more powerful and devastating

A Quiet Place 2: Cillian Murphy in a scene from the film

That said, the Dolby True HD Atmos English is really something devastating, the dynamics (there will be the jolts on the sofa) and the energy that emanates from the speakers are brought to the nth degree, accompanied by a muscular yet never intrusive bass rendering. Especially in some sequences, such as the initial part with the alien creatures that launch themselves on the cars and climb over them, the elevated channels are exploited in a very suggestive way, giving a sense of involvement that is nothing short of exceptional. In short, with this track you are catapulted into the middle of the film as has happened a few times.

At Quiet Place 2, the review: A sequel that’s a breathtaking race for survival

Loading... Advertisements

A Quiet Place 2: Emily Blunt and Noah Jupe in a scene from the film

Great video considering photography and special effects

A Quiet Place 2: Cillian Murphy in a scene from the film

For the reasons mentioned, the video it almost takes a back seat, but even if in a not so striking way, this department too is certainly of a very good level. We are faced with a picture that tends to be soft due to photography, with a light and natural grain, sometimes more accentuated in low light conditions. The picture in these surroundings is not striking for its incisiveness, the black is at times a bit flat, but otherwise it is convincing bearing in mind the photography and the many special effects used, which physiologically lead to softer images. But it is clear that close-ups, clothes and environments, as well as the alien creatures, are all well defined and rich in details. The chroma for its part is strong and vivid in all circumstances.

At Quiet Place 2, the meaning of the ending: the hour of silence is over

A Quiet Place II: an image by Millicent Simmonds

The extras: over 30 minutes of insights and curiosities

A Quiet Place 2: Millicent Simmonds in a scene from the film

The extra they are interesting but only last a little over half an hour, and for that alone the blu-ray doesn’t get top marks. We start with Director’s Diary: shooting with John Krasinski (10 ‘), an interesting contribution with the director who tells the construction of a sequel, the story, the locations and many technical details on the most spectacular sequences. Followed by a Behind the Scenes (4 ‘) on the story and the creatures present in the film, then The Journey of Regan (6’ and a half) all obviously dedicated to the character played by Millie Simmonds, who has a more important role than ever in this second chapter. We continue with Survive at the port (5 ‘) which analyzes the realization of one of the key sequences of the film, to close with Detectable disturbance: visual and sound effects (8’ and a half) which explores some of the audio / visual elements that are really the strength of this product.