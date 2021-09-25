A Quiet Place II, ON DVD AND BLU-RAY AND STEELBOOK 4K ULTRA HD

FROM 23 SEPTEMBER 2021

ON DVD AND BLU-RAY™ AND STEELBOOK 4K ULTRA HD™

WITH KOCH MEDIA

A QUIET PLACE II

ARE YOU READY TO CONTINUE THE FIGHT FOR SURVIVAL TRYING TO MAKE AS LESS NOISE AS POSSIBLE?

A GROUP OF SELECTED GUESTS TRIED THE EXPERIENCE OF SILENCE IN THE ANECHOIC ROOM IN A LAST DECIBEL CHALLENGE

THE VIDEO OF THE EXPERIMENT / OF THE CHALLENGE

At Quiet Place II, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror revelation, written and directed by John Krasinski, produced by Michael Bay and starring Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt and new entry Cillian Murphy, will finally arrive from September 23 on DVD, Blu-ray™ and in version 4K Ultra HD steelbook™ distributed by Koch Media for Paramount Home Entertainment. It will also be available on the market movie collection of the two films in the franchise in Blu-ray™ and DVD.

Even in the new episode, despite new threats looming on the horizon, the protagonists must continue to remain silent in order not to attract the attention of the monstrous creatures that become extremely aggressive and attack as soon as they hear a sound.

On the occasion of the Italian launch of the title in home video, Koch Media has therefore decided to experience the experience of silence live by involving some journalists and influencers in an original challenge.

Thanks to collaboration with the Acoustics Laboratory of the Energy Department of the Politecnico di Milano, the selected guests were able to enter the anechoic chamber (from the Greek: echo-free), usually not open to the public. It is a totally isolated environment, soundproofed and structured in such a way as to inhibit the reflection of acoustic signals on the walls as much as possible: a truly surprising experience because in this place the reverberation of the sound is canceled and the sounds we are used to are perceived in a different way. . Journalists and influencers, in addition to experiencing totally new and not always comfortable sensations, were also involved – as in the film – in a challenge “in total silence”: unboxing the Steelbook version of A Quiet Place II trying to make as little noise as possible, while a sophisticated acoustic volume meter detected the decibels. And as in the film, making no noise turned out to be a far from easy undertaking

Synopsis :

Following the latest tragic events, the Abbot family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival while still maintaining silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that creatures chasing sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

EXTRA CONTENT ON DVD AND BLU-RAY™

Director’s Diary: Shooting with John Krasinski

Detectable noise: visual and sound effects

EXTRA CONTENT IN BLU-RAY™ AND STEELBOOK 4K ULTRA HD ™

Behind the scenes

Regan’s Journey

Survive the port

STEELBOOK 4K ULTRA HD ™ TECHNICAL INFORMATION:

Type: Thriller

Discs: 1 UHD + 1 BD

Duration: 96 minutes approx.

Audio : English Dolby Atmos / Italian, English Audio Description, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Turkish 5.1 Dolby Digital

Video : Ultra high definition widescreen format (2.39: 1) Anamorphic 16/9

Subtitles : Italian, English, various

Special contents : In the BD disc

BLU-RAY ™ TECHNICAL INFORMATION:

Type: Thriller

Discs: 1

Duration: 96 minutes approx. (Duration of special contents excluded)

Audio : English Dolby Atmos / Italian, English Audio Description, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Turkish 5.1 Dolby Digital

Video : Widescreen format 2.39: 1 Anamorphic 16: 9

Subtitles : Italian, English, various

Special contents : Director’s Diary: Filming with John Krasinski – Behind the Scenes – Regan’s Voyage – Surviving the Harbor – Detectable Noise: Visual and Sound Effects

DVD TECHNICAL INFORMATION:

Type: Thriller

Discs: 1

Duration: 93 minutes approx. (Duration of special contents excluded)

Audio : Italian, English, English Audio Description, French, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

Video : Widescreen format 2.39: 1 Anamorphic 16: 9

Subtitles : Italian, English, Various