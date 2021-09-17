“A Quiet Place II”: sequel to the silent film by the couple Blunt-Krasinski

Title: At Quiet Place II

Direction: John Krasinski

Duration: 97 ‘

Type: Horror

Interpreters: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, John Krasinski, Cillian Murphy

Programming: Cinema

IMDB rating: 7.8 / 10

It is day zero of the apocalypse but for the moment life is continuing as if nothing had happened: cars on the street, people walking and normality as we all know it continues apparently undisturbed when, suddenly, monstrous creatures invade the Earth decimating the population.

It is not known where they come from or what their goals are, the only fact is that any kind of noise or sound higher than a few decibels irritates the creatures to such an extent as to unleash their furious murderous attitude. Proceeding with a time jump of many years, we find the Abbott family, the absolute protagonist of the first chapter of the saga, intent on surviving after the mother Evelyn (Emily Blunt) gave birth to her third child. After the disappearance of his father Lee (John Krasinski), the family nucleus composed, in addition to Evelyn, by the young brothers Marcus and Regan is forced to abandon the place that had been built with so much dedication and sacrifice during the first years of the apocalypse. The only way to survive in a world that has become inhospitable to man therefore remains to move in total silence to places where, hopefully, humanity is trying to get back on its feet. Along the way, the Abbotts will meet Emmett (Cillian Murphy), an old family friend who, although unwilling to help them, will have to deal with unexpected and unpredictable circumstances.

Sequel to the acclaimed “A Quiet Place” of 2018, three years later John Krasinski returns to write, direct and interpret with Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy one of the most interesting horror of recent times. In addition to deepening what was left hanging after the conclusion of the first chapter of the saga, “A Quiet Place II” tells a simple story in which the only thing that matters will be survival at any (really any) cost. By carefully delineating the important psychological evolution of each member of the Abbott, Krasinski creates a choral story in which, through a parallel narration, the viewer will be given the opportunity to carefully understand all the points of view of each character, while managing to keep high attention thanks to a constantly growing tension.

Another flagship of rare quality of the film, even if it may seem incredible in a story in which silence is perhaps the real engine of the story, is the soundtrack which with various tricks alternates moments of absolute nothing with both pleasant and cacophonic sounds. depending on the scene, increasing in intensity as you progress through the narrative.

Atypical horror film that upsets the normal dynamics of films of this type, “A Quiet Place II” is available in all cinemas from June 24, the first chapter of the saga is instead visible on Amazon Prime Video.

Best line: “The people left are not people to be saved ”.

