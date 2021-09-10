A Quiet Place II, the film that redefines the classic slasher movie

Thursday 9 September 2021 – Focus

John Krasinski directs the second chapter – At Quiet Place II, now available in streaming on CHILI – than what it is now is a next generation horror saga: it starts again from the classic slasher contaminating it a lot with the psychological thriller.

United States, more than a year ago. While the Abbott family is in the stands of a baseball stadium watching Marcus, the second son of the family, play a game, an unidentified flying object bursts into the sky and throws itself headlong into the diamond. People begin to leave the stadium in panic as the mysterious aircraft begin to emerge aggressive aliens with incredible speed and strength, who throw themselves in pursuit of fleeing human beings: even if at that moment we do not yet know, they are blind creatures, who rely above all on hearing to move within the space that surrounds them. But that doesn’t stop them from being relentless hunters. United States, today.

The Abbott family he lost two members – dad Lee and little Beau – but she is still fighting and fighting for her freedom. Evelyn, the mother, and the three children Regan (deaf since birth), Marcus and the last born, born very recently and during the first part of the family’s escape, are looking for a new shelter after their old home is ended up destroyed during the previous clashes with the aliens but they are also in possession of a weapon that can prove decisive. In fact, before her death, Lee had developed a new cochlear implant for Regan that would allow her to stun hostile extraterrestrials by emitting a very high frequency sound – a discovery that can greatly help human survivors in their fight against invaders.

The survivors are also another of the Abbott’s objectives: Evelyn and her children are in fact looking for others who are more or less in the same condition and find Emmett, an old friend of Lee’s, who leads a totally solitary existence and who, while not hostile, he clearly doesn’t seem very keen on joining forces with the newcomers nor does he seem interested in sharing his underground security bunker with them. The reason is the terrible deaths that Emmett has suffered: after losing his children, the man had to witness the death of his wife, who disappeared due to a mysterious illness. Nasty, disillusioned and poisoned by life, Emmett has renounced every possible project, dream or idea and leads his existence in the most passive way possible, almost inert.

Follow-up to the first, lucky chapter (watch the video review) of 2018, At Quiet Place II picks up the story exactly where it left off at the end of the previous film and continues with the Abbott family’s survival horror story, keeping the original register but expanding the range of tense elements. If in the first film the threat was essentially represented only by the invading aliens, now – with the entry of new human survivors – the additional element of ambiguity is also introduced because the new characters can be allies but also enemies, so that the plot acquires complexity and thickness. John Krasinski, behind the camera again, continues in short with his redefinition of the classic slasher movie, a genre in which the protagonists must first of all survive, still raising the stakes on the side of the psychological thriller. Absolute star of the cast, the magnetic Emily Blunt.

