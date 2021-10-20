A Quiet Place II: when silence is golden. Even in 4K

The invasion of Earth by a brutal alien race nearly wiped out the human race. The deadly creatures are blind but have highly developed hearing, attacking anyone who makes noise. The few survivors are forced to live in total silence, also communicating through sign language, like the Abbott family, which despite the traumas of the recent past seeks a new shelter. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) does everything possible to defend their three young children, including deaf Reagan (Millicent Simmonds). It is thanks to her that the mother discovered the weak point of the extraterrestrials: the high-frequency sound produced by her hearing aid confuses them, weakening them. On their way an old acquaintance, initially reluctant to help them.

Exploit in theaters for the first film of 2018 directed and starring John Krasinski, an actor of distinction in productions such as the TV series about Jack Ryan or the soldier of fortune in the explosive 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, by Michael Bay. This sequel actually marks his fourth direction, showing an excellent hand in orchestrating a science fiction story in which the actors involved are as always called upon to imagine that they are facing aliens, added later thanks to the magic of computer graphics. Worthy continuation of the Abbott family’s adventures through desolate lands where silence is golden, where the slightest unnatural noise is immediately picked up by the hideous aliens ready to wreak havoc on any living creature. Once the astonishment of the first notable film has subsided, here we pick up exactly where the narration left off, with the addition of a prologue to act as a bridge to the new horizon of events. Tension, adrenaline, remarkable editing and script together with the excellent cast mean that the show has rare drops in rhythm. The importance of silence, of speech and the selfless help of others are just some of the messages that arrive in the course of a quite banal science fiction film.

The technical choice by Krasisnki and the director of photography Polly Morgan to shoot mainly in film (Kodak 250D and 500T negatives) with some digital camera inserts (Arri Alexa Mini at 3.4K resolution) was unusual, still reaching a master’s degree in 4K resolution. Original picture format 2.39: 1 (3840 x 2160 / 23.97p), HEVC encoded on BD-66. This UHD / 4K edition is therefore ideal to get as close as possible to what has been achieved, with a significant improvement for the entire visual picture compared to the Full HD version (included in the limited steelbook, the only one to contain the UHD disk). The detail rises, the prominence of the details also in the background, further meeting the complex sequences inside the factory in the second part. Deep blacks, a show of considerable visual impact and substantial contribution of Dolby Vision, thanks to which the different dynamics of light and colors have been mixed following the relative changes in the work more precisely.

Dolby Digital 5.1 channels (640 kbps) for Italian of sufficient quality, but more space was needed for a film of this caliber and the possibility of grasping even the smallest effect, even more evident in the numerous moments of alienating silence. Abyssal difference with the original English Dolby ATMOS, which opens up to an effective sound scenario, with effects and some vertical passages, confirming how much dynamics is everything, especially in a work with an incredible sound mix like this.

No extras on the UHD disk. The included Full HD / 2K Blu-ray offers the director’s production diary (10 ‘) including location, stunt, editing and story; further focus on the script (4 ‘); the character of Reagan (6 ‘); analysis of the scene at the port (5 ‘); visual and sound effects (8 ‘). Subtitles in Italian.