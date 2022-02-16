A Quiet Place III will be released in 2025

Paramount Pictures officially announced that A Quiet Place Part III is in progress. The third part of the hit saga will be a different project from next year’s spin-off film. The release in theaters is scheduled for 2025.

The words of Emily Blunt

The star of the franchise Emily Blunt previously anticipated that John Krasinski, her husband also in real life, had plans to give a third film to the saga. In fact, the actress said to Collider: “[Krasinski] has a whole range of ideas that could work. I think he just wanted to see how people responded to this before he fully committed his brain to the third. But he has a couple of great ideas ”. Krasinski himself had joked that he had plans, but seemed nervous about giving them a voice, telling Total Film: “I made a couple of tiny easter eggs in the [Parte II] which not only explain more but would allow for more mythology. But, being a Catholic from Boston, I can’t say “Yes, sure, there will be a third!” No not at all”.

The star of the series Millicent Simmondswho plays Regan Abbott, had previously revealed to Metro.co.uk. “We also thought, ‘What could be worse than a bear trap?’ So yeah, I definitely have serious concerns about a third… It’s funny because Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and I actually had several in-depth discussions about what we thought might happen, or what it might be. ”

Recall that the first film in the series of At Quiet Place was a surprise hit for the studio upon its release, bringing in over $ 180 million at the national box office and $ 334 million at the global box office. The sequel nearly matched its box office predecessor with more than $ 297 million at the global one, all in the midst of the pandemic. Finally, remember that the announcement of a change of direction for the third chapter has recently arrived.