A Quiet Place: Jeff Nichols leaves the direction of the third film

Jeff Nichols has officially abandoned directing the third chapter of A Quiet Place: the spin-off based on an idea by John Krasinski, the creator of the saga.

According to Deadline, Jeff Nichols and Paramount split after the director, who was supposed to direct the third film in the franchise At Quiet Place, he decided to focus on another project. According to the report, agencies are already submitting replacements for Nichols and Paramount aims to find a new director as soon as possible.

A Quiet Place 2: Emily Blunt in a scene from the film

The release of the spin-off of the franchise is scheduled for March 31, 2023: the new film was to be written and directed by Jeff Nichols based on an idea by John Krasinski, the actor, director and screenwriter, as well as the husband of Emily Blunt, who created the hit saga.

Although the story is based on an original idea by Krasinski, the new film will not be a “Part III” with the same characters of the two previous chapters, but a spin-off with a new story and new protagonists: the details related to the plot have not yet been revealed. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will return to produce the third film via their Platinum Dunes and Krasinski will also return as producer via his Sunday Night banner with partner Allyson Seeger.

A Quiet Place 2 6

A Quiet Place 2: Emily Blunt and Noah Jupe in a scene from the film

After suffering delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place 2 launched over Memorial Day weekend and quickly reached the top of the box office: the film earned $ 69.1 million in its first week. , surpassing the original film and proving that the success of the series is destined to continue.


