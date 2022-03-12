‘A Quiet Place Part II’: Why Comparisons To The First Movie Miss The Point

You’ve heard of the Oscars, but have you heard of the Isaacs? The Isaac Awards, honoring the great Oscar Isaac, is Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s unique spin on the Academy Awards. However, the Isaac Awards differ from the Oscars in that they celebrate the best films of 2021 that deserve recognition but won’t receive that recognition through Oscar nominations. The 2022 Isaac Awards feature five categories: Best Performance, Best Scene Stealer, Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment, Best Action Sequence and Fan Favorite Movie. Voting will be open through this form from March 7 to 20. Winners will be announced on March 24.

After the end of the first movie, fans weren’t sure what exactly to expect from A Quiet Place Part II. Sure, horror movies often spawn a series of sequels. But director John Krasinski’s 2018 film felt pretty well resolved in the end, leaving many fans wondering how he could top it. As it turns out, A Quiet Place Part II It proved its worth both commercially and critically, nearly matching its predecessor on both fronts. But according to Krasinski and his wife and co-star Emily Blunt, fans comparing the two films could be fundamentally misunderstanding how they connect.

‘A Quiet Place’ became a surprise hit in 2018

As of 2018, Krasinski was still primarily known as Jim from The office. He had only directed one movie before, a dramatic comedy. the hollars. So there was little to no indication that it was capable of delivering the biggest horror hit of the year. With $188 million in domestic theaters, A peaceful place even surpassed those of 2018 Hallowe’enaccording to Box Office Mojo.

Produced for just $17 million, A peaceful place it was never supposed to make way for a sequel at all. If Krasinski had approached it that way, perhaps the fate of his character could have been very different. In any case, he found a clever way to get in with A Quiet Place Part IIeven managing to briefly appear on screen in an extended flashback sequence.

Why fans shouldn’t bother comparing the two movies

The fact that A Quiet Place Part II begins with the first day the monsters attacked immediately baffles the viewers. And maybe that’s for the best, since Krasinski doesn’t want the movie to feel like he’s trying to top the first movie. As Blunt told Variety, Krasinski and company had a very different vision when making a sequel to A peaceful place.

“You shouldn’t think about [A Quiet Place Part II] to be comparative. You want it to match and be true to the tone of [the first film]. Our world expands and gets bigger, but it has the same intense musculature of the first. We had to recognize what people wanted to see, which wasn’t necessarily a completely different side of the world and what happened there. It was what happened to this family next. We just approach it as a page turner.”

In fact, the intimate approach of A peaceful place it’s a big part of why the film resonated with audiences. And as Krasinski told Variety, the sequel is more of a companion piece than anything else.

“If the first film is from parents to children, this is the love letter from children to parents,” he said. “It is a letter of dreams and hopes. Hopefully [my children are] that brave, and I hope you are that brave. And I hope they’re the ones that, when it gets dark, are cool enough to light the candle.”

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ won’t be the last in the series

Krasinski finally cracked the secret to making a successful sequel within the world of A peaceful place. and now that A Quiet Place Part II received an equally strong reception from most audiences, a third movie is certainly on the way. A Quiet Place Part III is officially scheduled for release sometime in 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, the franchise is getting a spinoff in 2023. The movie’s title and plot details remain a mystery. But fans know that it is based on an idea from Krasinski himself. And Michael Sarnoski, who directed the critically acclaimed Nicolas Cage film. Pig in 2021, he will direct the film.

