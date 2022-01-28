A Quiet Place: release of the spin-off postponed to September 2023

Paramount Pictures has decided to move the release date of the spin-off of A Quiet Place, which will arrive in theaters in September 2023.

After the move of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 release dates was announced, news also came that the Paramount has also decided to postpone the arrival in cinemas of the spin-off on At Quiet Place. The film will no longer hit theaters on March 31, 2023, but will be released on September 22, 2023.

The release in September 2023 of the spin-off of A Quiet Place seems to be due to the doubts that are concerning cinema distributors due to the new wave of the pandemic which, this time, is conditioned by the Omicron variant.

However, the spin-off of A Quiet Place has been postponed for only six months. This is not the first postponement concerning a film in the franchise: we remember A Quiet Place 2, which was supposed to arrive at the cinema in March 2020, which was postponed precisely because the pandemic broke out in the West at that time.

The spin-off of A Quiet Place was born from an idea of ​​John Krasinski who directed and starred in the first two films. Both Krasinksi and Emily Blunt will not return in this new chapter of the saga, which should open the doors to a narrative universe that will allow you to tell other stories related to the world of A Quiet Place. The director of the film will be Michael Sarnoski.

‘A Quiet Place’ Spin-off Release Date Pushed to Late 2023



