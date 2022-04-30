NewsWorld

A Radio Liberty journalist dies in kyiv from the impact of one of the missiles that Russia launched during the visit of the UN Secretary General

Antonio Guterres visiting Ukraine.

Antonio Guterres visited kyiv and several nearby cities.

Several missiles hit kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, this Thursday while the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, was in the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A Ukrainian journalist from Radio Liberty was killed by the impact of one of those missiles.

Virah Hyrych he was at home when a missile hit his buildingaccording to a statement from Radio Liberty, which described her as “a brilliant and kind person, a true professional”.

Vira Hyrych was at home when a missile hit his building.

“A wonderful person is gone,” his colleague Oleksandr Demchenko said on Facebook.

