A rain of garbage clouded a great victory for the Yankees

New York. Yankees fans in the right field bleachers hurled bottles, cans and debris at Cleveland outfielders in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch hitter Gleyber Torres had RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to give New York a 6-5 victory over the Guardians on Saturday.

Instead of a celebration Aaron Judge and other Yankees players ran toward the wall in right center field, trying to calm the crowd as security personnel joined the effort.

Cleveland closer, Emmanuel Class (0-2), was one strike away from preserving a 5-4 lead when Kiner-Falefa hit a 100 mph fastball for a game-tying double. rookie left fielder Steven Kuwan he ran hard against the wall chasing the ball and was stunned, and the trainer came out to check on him.

Real classy Yankees fans throwing trash at players after a win. Disgusting to see. pic.twitter.com/lNCXfeUhBs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 23, 2022

Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder, Oscar MercadoHe pointed to the stands and the center fielder, Myles Straw, climbed the chain-link fence on the left to confront at least one fan face-to-face, while another nearby fan scowled.

Torres then hit a single to right center field to seal the win. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball into the gap, several fans began throwing objects at them.

Yankees players rushed to the scene to quell the disturbance.

Guardians outfielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to exchange words with a fan after a game-tying double Then Yankees fans threw garbage on the field after New York’s walk-off hit. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton told them to stop pic.twitter.com/Hfij0oD7O5 — JomboyMedia (@JomboyMedia) April 23, 2022

The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games and got their second victory after a rare bullpen collapse.

Chad Green allowed a two-run home run to austin hedges with two outs in the eighth that put Cleveland up 4-3. Miguel Castro (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer off Nestor Cortes for Cleveland’s only hit in 6 1/3 innings from the wily lefty.

Josh Donaldson hit a home run in the seventh against Cal Quantrill to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.