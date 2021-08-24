A rain of movies here at the end of the year on Netflix – TV

(by Alessandra Baldini) (ANSA) – NEW YORK, AUG 24 – A shower of films for Netflix subscribers: the streaming giant has confirmed that, between now and the end of the year, its subscribers will have access to one film a week for a total of 43 downloadable opportunities in the last four months of 2021.



It will be a feast for movie fans and “twice the volume of new releases that most studios can afford in a whole year”, points out Deadline.com wondering if Netflix will be able to keep quality high. .



The programming for the next quarter includes niche jewels and productions designed for “Serie A” stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence and Benedict Cumberbatch. Some films will be screened for a few days in a limited number of cinemas including New York’s legendary Paris, the only single screen room left in Manhattan, which Netflix took over under a long-term lease and reopened earlier this month. ” to preserve a historic institution and a home for film lovers “.



Among the new films slated for this fall / winter that will be shown on the big screen ten days before the online distribution are the dark comedy “Don’t Look Up,” with Lawrence and DiCaprio directed by Adam McKay, the Jane Campion’s highly anticipated drama “The Power of the Dog” with Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (November 17 and online from December 1 after debuting in a few days at the Venice Film Festival) and Rebecca hall’s directorial debut with “Passing”.



To close the year will be "The Lost Daughter", the adaptation that Maggie Gyllenhaal, in her first test as a director, made of the novel "The Dark Daughter" by Elena Ferrante: cast of exception with Olivia Colman in the role of the protagonist , Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Paul Mescal of "Normal People": will debut in theaters on December 17th and 31st in streaming after the premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival.


