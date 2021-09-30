A rally for BTC: price analysis of Bitcoin, Ethereum

Bitcoin analysis

Wednesday the price of bitcoin has experienced a brief rally before being sold off at the start of the second half of its daily candle.

The BTC price managed to recover towards the last 4-hour candle and ended the day positively.

The graph below of BitFink shows how bad times have become for bitcoin on the 3W time scale (3 weeks).

The chart argues that if offers don’t start coming in, traders may find that bitcoin is in the early stages of a bear market and could bring the price up to test the $ 12k level.

Bitcoin bulls hope to win back $ 43.6k first on the 4 hour chart and avoid breaking to the downside and falling below the $ 40k level. If the bulls lose the $ 40k level it could be a quick trip to test the $ 32k level. If the bulls test that region, they can hope to rebound to $ 32k or double bottom to the $ 30k level.

On bitcoin’s 4-hour chart, BTC is making lower highs and then comes back down to test $ 40,665. This has occurred numerous times and ultimately the law of large numbers is in favor of bears taking bulls to deep water if the $ 40,665 level is tested and breached.

BTC is also in a bearish engulfing phase on the monthly time scale with the candle closing today at 12:00 PM UTC.

The index of Fear and Greed And 20 and is located in the Extreme fear zone of the metric. Today’s reading is -4 from Wednesday reading it was 24 and also in the Extreme fear zone.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 40,984- $ 42,648 and the 7-day range is $ 40,930- $ 45,167. BTC’s 52-week price range is $ 10,476- $ 64,804.

Bitcoin’s price was $ 10,770 on this date last year.

The 30-day average price of BTC is $ 45,745.

Bitcoin [+1.19%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ 41,551.

Ethereum analysis

Ether’s price is currently testing the underside of its own bollinger bands on the 4-hour time scale. This could be critical support resistance for the bulls to hold at $ 2.6k which is the bottom of the bands at the time of writing.

If the ETH bulls want to regain control of the price, their primary target is $ 3k with a secondary target of $ 3,165.

Any price action below the $ 2.6k level is a serious threat to any possibility that the Ether bulls will continue a multi-year bull cycle.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 2,795- $ 2,948 and the 7-day price range is $ 2,750- $ 3,178. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 337.42- $ 4,352.11.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 359.60.

The 30-day average price of ETH is $ 3,331.

Ether [+1,57%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of 2.851 dollars and green digits, breaking a two-day streak of red daily candles.

Chainlink analysis

Since LINK hit its all-time high on May 10 of $ 52.70, its price is -57.6% at the time of writing.

The 1D (1 day) LINK / USDT chart below from CFcryptoTA shows a reverse head and shoulders with the model completion zone that can potentially send the LINK price to $ 18.95.

If bears can break the $ 18.95 level to the downside, then LINK traders may be looking for an extended bear market.

Chainlink bulls need to retest the $ 26 level. If bullish traders can reverse the $ 26 level again as support resistance, then the first target is $ 30, followed by a secondary target of $ 35.33.

LINK’s 24-hour price range is $ 22.29- $ 23.86 and the 7-day price range is $ 21.85- $ 25.48. Chainlink’s 52-week price range is $ 8.57- $ 52.70.

LINK’s price on this date last year was $ 9.85.

Chainlink’s 30-day average price is $ 27.08.

LINK [+3.25] closed the daily candle on Wednesday with a value of $ 22.84 and in green figures for the first time in three days.