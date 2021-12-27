A rare Lancia Delta Evo II for sale – Classics

A rare Lancia Delta Integrale was put up for sale by DK Engineering in the UK. We are talking about one of the 250 examples of the model Evolution II Final Edition never built of the iconic rally car, which throughout history has proven to be dominant in the WRC championship: it achieved 44 victories between 1987 and 1991, taking home 6 Constructors ‘Championships and 4 Drivers’ Championships. The selling price of this rare example of the road-going Delta Integrale is 224,995 pounds, the correspondent of approximately 264,995 euros.

The car is painted in a shade of red nicknamed Rosso Amaranto, and sports a center stripe finished in Giallo and Blu Torino. To equip this rare example with the Lancia brand, there are 16 ″ anthracite gray wheels: the car is active it counts only 5,500 kilometers traveled, also for this reason it is also in excellent condition inside the passenger compartment. Before falling into the hands of its current owner in the UK in 2009, this Delta Integrale Evolution II Final Edition had been used very sparingly by its first owner, before it was exported to Belgium in 2008. The seller did not mention any changes to the powertrain, for this reason it is reasonable to think that a four-cylinder turbo with 215 hp and 310 Nm of couple. Now this special Delta Integrale is on the hunt for a new owner.

Images: DK Engineering