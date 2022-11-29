A rat got into a woman’s clothes while she was speaking live on TV in Paris

A rat got into the sleeve of a lady’s coat in Paris



A woman was talking in the middle of a public street with a chronicler of the French chain NEWS when the unusual happened: an animal got into the sleeve of his coat.

The scene happened in Paris, one of the most beautiful cities in the world but which has a growing problem: the overpopulation of rats. According to experts, in the French capital there are 1.75 rats per inhabitant.

The presenter of NEWS He greeted his chronicler, who was in a Parisian street prepared to interview an elderly lady who was bundled up in the middle of the night. It wasn’t five seconds after the woman began to speak when she noticed something strange on her left arm. That made her immediately interrupt what she was narrating and start to worry: there was something walking inside his sleeve.

The rat caught on TV camera

The woman wondered “what is going on?” and she took off her coat. She began to rub her right hand over her left arm to try to remove what was bothering her; Y that’s how the rat appearedwhich fell into a shopping bag that the woman was carrying and had rested on the ground.

The rat inside the shopping bag

The television camera took the rat close-up, which after a few seconds ran away. Upon returning to the apartment, the newscaster was holding his face unable to believe what had happened.

the presenter romain desarbres He commented on air, before presenting the video: “While our journalist was questioning a woman about a completely different topic, this lady stops because she feels discomfort in her sleeve. She takes off her coat. He had a rat up his sleeve. This lady was leaving the Paris metro,” she detailed.

The moment the rat ran away

The television signal transmitted the scene. “At the moment I haven’t had anything… What do I have to… Ah! oh! I have something that…” the passerby declared, quickly taking off her coat in front of the news channel’s camera. “You have a bug”, reacted the journalist, who tried to leave restlessly: “We wish you good night”.

In the studio, Desarbres was shocked by what had happened: “it’s crazy. This is how it happens. This lady had a rat when she got out of the subway. A rat up your sleeve! I don’t know how she got there.”

