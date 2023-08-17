A raw testimony about the death of Ricardo Mollo and Lucas Prodan

Today, August 17, one of the most recognized national rock artists turns 66: Ricardo Molo , He formed two of the most outstanding bands of national music, he was the guitarist of sumo led in the 1980s and later to separate a group of which he is also the vocalist and which attracts thousands of people to each show. Recently, while giving his testimony in an interview, he told that he was the first person who found Luca Prodan dead in his apartment. ,

Ricardo Molo was born on August 17, 1957 in Pergamino, Buenos Aires, and from a young age he learned to sing thanks to his older brother Omar and only at the age of 9 he was encouraged to sing in public . A singing competition at the Temperley Fomentation Society. During his teenage years he formed different bands and It wasn’t until 1984 when he was part of sumo and met Lucas Prodan ,

At that time, he received an invitation from bassist Diego Arnedo, who years later would be his musical partner in Divididos. Sumo has been in existence since 1981, but its training has changed since its inception. In 1985, the Hurlingham group released their debut album, “Divided by Happiness”, which was successful. and would receive recognition from the specialty magazine Rolling Stone – it was deemed the fifth best album of the genre ever. Perhaps at the peak of the wave, when “After Chabon” had already been released and the band had not stopped filling stadiums and nightclubs, tragedy struck.

Prodon, He had a problem with addictions, had told his family and his co-workers that he was in poor health, He even phoned his brother Andrea, who was living in Italy at the time, and asked him to travel to Argentina. After the last sumo rendition, which took place in Los Andes in front of barely 500 people, no one expected the final result.

On 22 December 1987, Molo entered the singer’s home, which was located in the San Telmo neighborhood and which today has become a shrine for fans of the group., Shortly before, several people had called the police with the aim of breaking into his house after several unsuccessful attempts to contact the European, but the guitarist arrived first.

“It was so strong, it was heartbreaking. I think it was one of the most painful things that happened to me. I couldn’t tell my body to ‘keep calm’, It all happened very quickly. We got home and I picked her up, half of her body was on the mattress and the other half was on the floor. He was so cold that I put my hands on his chest to warm him. It was what was left of Luca because that man was no longer there, there is no one here,” the Divididos leader said between sobs in an interview with Urbana Play.

The composer even warned that he remained in touch with Prodon after his death from liver cirrhosis: “I smelled jasmine, the smell that was felt in the room. When I used to go to a field and used to walk there alone, suddenly that thought used to come to me., It was in that moment of utter dismay and grief that we started throwing out names for a new project, I think the best decision was not to continue with the previous one.’/tn